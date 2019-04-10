Two years ago when the Colorado Mesa softball team visited Chadron State to open their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule on Feb. 27, the Eagles squeezed out a pair of one-run victories and won the three-game set 2-1.
It wasn’t the end of the world for the Mavericks. They went on to win both the conference’s regular-season and tournament championships and finished the season nearly three months later with a 48-8 record.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, history did not repeat last weekend when the Mavericks came calling again. This time Mesa swept four games and the Colorado team is now 31-6 for the season.
The Mavericks won the first game Saturday 6-0 and took the second game 12-7. Sunday’s scores were 16-4 and 6-5.
The Eagles managed three hits off Mesa ace Kimbri Herring--a double by Haleigh Hoefs and singles by Katelyn Eldredge and Ellie Owens, but didn’t score. The win was the first of three that Herring, now 14-3 for the season, picked up during the weekend.
Mesa managed just four hits off the Eagles’ Cassidy Horn, but one of them was a three-run homer by first baseman AnnMarie Torres in the second inning for the game’s big blow.
The Eagles collected five hits and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game Saturday. They went ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the third when Owens drove in two runs with a double to left field. But the Coloradans scored six times in the top of the fourth, when Jordyn Hays opened the inning with a solo homer and Alexa Samuels added a three-run round-tripper.
Chadron State cut the Mesa lead to 8-7 in the last of the fifth on Kayla Michel’s two-run homer, but the Mavs scored once in the top of the sixth and added three insurance runs in the seventh.
Hoefs had three hits and scored three times for the Eagles. Michel and Owens each had two hits and, like Hoefs, both drove in a pair of runs.
Herring pitched the final four innings to pick up the victory.
A 13-run explosion in the third inning powered the Mavericks to their 16-4 win in Sunday’s opener. Mesa managed seven of its 10 hits in the frame and also drew nine walks in the game. The Eagles had five hits, including home runs by Hoefs and Michel.
Despite being overwhelmed in that game, the hosts didn’t give up and made Mesa work for its 6-5 win in the series finale.
The Eagles got all six of their hits and all five of their runs in the first two innings. They plated two runs in the first and three in the second. Mesa scored once in the first and twice in the second, then added three runs in the fourth to secure the victory. Samuels drove in the tying and winning runs with a homer over the left field fence.
McKenzie Surface, another star pitcher for the Mavericks, now 31-6 overall and 24-3 in the conference, threw the final three innings and held the Eagles hitless, struck out six and walked just one while hiking her record to 13-0 for the season.
Surface pitched the first three innings of the second game and gave up seven hits and five runs before Herring replaced her in the circle. But she had the answers on Sunday.
Hoefs continued her hot hitting for the Eagles, going six for 11. For the season, the freshman from Lincoln Pius X is 47 of 108 at the plate for a .448 average that ranks second in the RMAC.
Another freshman, Bailey Marvel, is hitting .373, Michel has a .353 average to go with 12 home runs and 44 runs batted in and Owens is hitting .296.
The Eagles, now 10-27 for the season and 7-20 in the conference, are due to host Dixie State in a pair of double-headers this weekend.