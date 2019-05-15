Chadron State College freshman Haleigh Hoefs, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was one of the 14 softball players selected by a vote of the NCAA Division II South Central Region sports information directors to the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region First Team that was announced Wednesday. The region is made up of the Heartland, Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences.
Hoefs was selected at the second base position after a freshman campaign batting .446 which ranked No. 2 in the region and 27th nationally. Among second basemen, she was third nationally. Hoefs also set a new single-season CSC record for slugging percentage, and tied the record for doubles.
As a member of the All-Region First Team, Hoefs will be forwarded onto the All-America ballot. She will be the only freshman from the South Central Region to appear there.
Hoefs was selected to the All-RMAC First Team by the league's coaches last week.
Anne Marie Torres of Colorado Mesa University was chosen the regional Player of the Year, while Texas A&M-Commerce's Emily Otto was the Pitcher of the Year.