Hole-in-one helps overcome loss of tie-breaker

Mary Connealy Landen of Chadron and her long-time friend, Jeana Tausan Hunsucker of Buffalo, S.D., had to settle for second place in the Championship Flight of the Member-Guest Tournament at Ridgeview County Club on Thursday, but Mary was still a happy golfer.

That’s because she sank her first hole-in-one during the 18-hole tourney. It came on Hole No. 2 while Mary was swinging a wedge to hit the ace.

Mary was thrilled with her good fortune. She noted while her mother, Terri Connealy, has made two holes-in-one, this was her first. She also was pleased that Jeana was her partner in the tourney. They have been friends since they were second graders in the Chadron Schools.

Basketball was their primary game in high school. Mary led the Western Conference in scoring as both a junior and a senior with averages of 15.6 and 17.8 points, and gives Jeana much of the credit because she was the point guard and threw her lots of crisp passes that could be turned into baskets.

Now the mother of four, Mary also used her 6-foot frame and long reach to great advantage while averaging nearly 10 rebounds a game during her three years as a starter.