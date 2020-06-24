Hole-in-one helps overcome loss of tie-breaker

Mary Connealy Landen of Chadron and her long-time friend, Jeana Tausan Hunsucker of Buffalo, S.D., had to settle for second place in the Championship Flight of the Member-Guest Tournament at Ridgeview County Club on Thursday, but Mary was still a happy golfer.
That’s because she sank her first hole-in-one during the 18-hole tourney. It came on Hole No. 2 while Mary was swinging a wedge to hit the ace.
Mary was thrilled with her good fortune. She noted while her mother, Terri Connealy, has made two holes-in-one, this was her first. She also was pleased that Jeana was her partner in the tourney. They have been friends since they were second graders in the Chadron Schools.
Basketball was their primary game in high school. Mary led the Western Conference in scoring as both a junior and a senior with averages of 15.6 and 17.8 points, and gives Jeana much of the credit because she was the point guard and threw her lots of crisp passes that could be turned into baskets.
Now the mother of four, Mary also used her 6-foot frame and long reach to great advantage while averaging nearly 10 rebounds a game during her three years as a starter.
The Lady Cardinals won more games than they lost all three of those season, topped by Mary and Jeana’s sophomore year in 1999-2000, when they finished 19-5 and were the Class C-1 runners-up at the state tournament, losing only to Arlington in the championship game 36-34. Senior Jodi Carnahan averaged 17 points and earned first-team all-state that year. Jodi, Mary and Jeana’s older sister, Jen Tausen, were all-conference choices.
Going back to golf, Mary and Jeana had rounds of 42 and 37 for a 79-stroke total on Thursday. That’s the same as Emma Hageman of Chadron and Skyler Wetzel of Hot Springs shot, but the latter duo received top honors through a scorecard tie-breaker.
Emma and Skyler, both former Chadron State College golfers, shot a five on Hole No. 1 and Mary and Jeana had a six. Overall, the winners had rounds of 40 and 39 for their 79.
Third place in the Championship Flight went to Anniel and Kristy Dietrich of Alliance with rounds of 45 and 40 for an 85.
The complete results follow:
Championship Flight--1, Emma Hageman and Skyler Wetzel, 40-39, 79 (won scorecard tiebreaker); 2, Mary Landen and Jeana Hunsucker, 42-37, 79; 3, Anniel and Kristy Dietrich, 45-40, 85; 4, Kylen Armstrong and Ranne Kunzman, 45-55, 80; 5-6, Nicole Gooder and Tami Sandoz, 49-45, 94, and Lexi Buettner and Michelle Drabbels, 48-46, 94; 7, Trica Berry and Brenda Budler, 54-46, 100.
First Flight--1, Sam Rahmig and Nicole Thramer, 49-47, 96; 2, Cherri Grant and Mary Lou Marshall, 46-52, 98; 3, Jordan Haefele and Nicole Herblan, 50-52, 102; 4, Marlena Richardson and Melissa Webster, 56-48, 104; 5, Jen Brown and Janet Dorshorst, 57-48, 105; 6, Crystal Brooks and Kelly Cooper, 59-47, 106; 7, Lynn Goff and Kris Stevens, 62-49, 111.
Second Flight--1, Mandy Price and Chelsea Turner, 55-54, 109; 2, Brittany Gooder and Kinlee Stetson, 57-53, 110; 3, Courtney Thurlow and Tori Wild, 52-59, 52-59, 111; 4, Donna Brice and Lisa Jamison, 65-56, 121; 5, Misty Hickstein and Sara Rittgarn, 61-66, 127; 6, Maryah Harding and Kelsely Roberts, 63-67, 130.
