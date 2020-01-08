Holiday Tournament at Harrison begins basketball new year

The Sioux County boys and girls basketball teams both reached the finals of the basketball holiday tournament hosted in Harrison this past Friday and Saturday. The Crawford girls also reached the finals with Sioux County by upsetting the Morrill Lions on Friday, 51-45. The Lady Warriors won the match up against the Lady Rams, 47-42. Crawford led the game 32-27 going into the fourth quarter, but Sioux County scored 20 in the final frame to move their record to 6-3 on the year. Sioux County has beaten Crawford twice this year, and the two teams will face one another again way down the road in Crawford on Feb. 11.
Despite Crawford’s 0-4 start to the year, they have rebounded to win four of the last six, including a tough four point loss to the 7-3 Mitchell girls on Dec. 30. Crawford also has quite a few winnable games upcoming in January and February before sub-districts starting on Feb. 18. Crawford will play in the D2-11 subdistrict along with Sioux County, Cody-Kilgore, and Hay Springs. This will be a tough subdistrict as Cody-Kilgore will be looking to get hot late coming off a few losses to some tough D2 schools in Mullen and Stuart. The Cowgirls were ranked seventh in the preseason top ten in D2, but will likely not see the top ten again this year after losing to an average (although surging) C1 Valentine squad by a mark of 72-48 on Jan. 4.
Much like the Sioux County girls against Crawford, the boys trailed Hay Springs by a mark of 42-33 entering the fourth before outscoring the Hawks 12-2 and coming away with the win 45-44. The boys then fell in the championship game to Morrill, 32-55. Lion senior, Tanner Whetham, scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds on the day, nearly collecting his third double-double of the season. Whetham is shooting 63% from the field on the year. Whetham and his teammate Blake Lofink are each averaging 15 points-per-game and will in all likelihood lead the Lions to a regular season championship in the Panhandle Conference. The Lions will also have a fair shot of making it to districts along with either of their subdistrict competitors, Bridgeport and Kimball.
The Sioux County boys currently sit at 4-3 on the year with a somewhat favorable Jan. schedule to possibly win four or five games in the month.
The Crawford boys fell to Morrill on Friday, 62-30. Tanner Whetham also scored 19 in that game. The Rams have lost three in a row in which they have averaged 24 points-per-game, including what is likely to be a season low 15-73 loss versus Mitchell. Despite their record at 3-6, the Rams will enter a subdistrict in Feb. in which all four competing teams have a good chance of winning (Crawford, Hay Springs, Sioux County, Cody-Kilgore).