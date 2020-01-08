Holiday Tournament at Harrison begins basketball new year

The Sioux County boys and girls basketball teams both reached the finals of the basketball holiday tournament hosted in Harrison this past Friday and Saturday. The Crawford girls also reached the finals with Sioux County by upsetting the Morrill Lions on Friday, 51-45. The Lady Warriors won the match up against the Lady Rams, 47-42. Crawford led the game 32-27 going into the fourth quarter, but Sioux County scored 20 in the final frame to move their record to 6-3 on the year. Sioux County has beaten Crawford twice this year, and the two teams will face one another again way down the road in Crawford on Feb. 11.

Despite Crawford’s 0-4 start to the year, they have rebounded to win four of the last six, including a tough four point loss to the 7-3 Mitchell girls on Dec. 30. Crawford also has quite a few winnable games upcoming in January and February before sub-districts starting on Feb. 18. Crawford will play in the D2-11 subdistrict along with Sioux County, Cody-Kilgore, and Hay Springs. This will be a tough subdistrict as Cody-Kilgore will be looking to get hot late coming off a few losses to some tough D2 schools in Mullen and Stuart. The Cowgirls were ranked seventh in the preseason top ten in D2, but will likely not see the top ten again this year after losing to an average (although surging) C1 Valentine squad by a mark of 72-48 on Jan. 4.