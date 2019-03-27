This weekend CSC’s annual hoop shoot brought together 62 basketball teams from around the region from 4th to 8th grades for three days of tournament action.
Just one Chadron group, the boys’ 6th grade team, was crowned champion at the tournament.
The 6th grade team went 2-1 in pool play and defeated the Scottsbluff Bearcat White team in bracket play to earn their way to the championship game where they dealt the Hill City Rangers their first loss of the tournament, defeating them 40-35.
Chadron had one runner-up, the 4th grade boys’ team. That team was undefeated in pool play and defeated the Mitchell Tigers 38-18 to get to the championship game in bracket play. The Gering Bulldogs 4th graders then defeated Chadron 35-27.
Both Chadron teams in the girls’ 7th grade division went 2-1 in pool play and both advanced to the semifinals in bracket play. Chadron’s McCartney team was defeated 34-17 by eventual division champion the Jordettes of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Chadron’s Rischling team was defeated 26-14 by the Screaming Eagles, also of Rapid City.
The 8th grade Chadron girls team also advanced to the semifinals before losing 34-17 to Bridgeport who would go on to win the championship game.
After winning just one game in pool play the Chadron Cardinals boys’ 7th grade team won 46-30 against Gordon-Rushville to advance to play the Cavs 7 of Hermosa, South Dakota. Undefeated in pool play, the Cavs won 51-46, ending Chadron’s tournament.
Though a traditional tournament bracket wasn’t played in the 5th/6th grade girls’ division, teams were ranked by their final standings with the tie breaker being points allowed. The Alliance 6th grade girls went 2-0 and allowed just seven points against to win the division. Chadron’s 6th grade girls were third after going 1-1 and allowing 35 points and the Chadron 5th graders were fourth at 1-1 with 44 points allowed.
145 basketball games, 75 boys and 70 girls, took place on eight courts in five buildings: The Nelson Physical Activity Center, Chicoine Center and Armstrong Gymnasium on the CSC campus; and the Chadron High School and Middle School. Games were refereed by CSC athletes.
The number of teams, 62, was down from last year’s record number of 75.