Hustling Cardinals stage late rallies in home tilts

After getting off to a slow start in both games and still trailing by sizable margins at halftime, the Chadron boys’ basketball team had both opponents on the ropes in the fourth quarter last weekend. They didn’t quite win both games, but they surely won the hearts of their fans with their spunky play.

The final scores were Chadron 57, Gordon-Rushville 54 in overtime on Friday night and Gering 58, Chadron 54 on Saturday night. With just one starter back from a year ago, the Cardinals may be only 2-3 in the early going, but if they keep the “pedal to the metal” like they did in their weekend games, they should have an exciting season.

First-year Head Coach Kyle Sanders is among those who are encouraged and optimistic.

“We definitely need to start better and handle the pressure better, but I like the team effort, the trust the players seem to have in each other and the effort they gave last weekend,” Sanders said. “We’ve got some things we need to clean up, but we played exciting basketball and already have quite a few players contributing. I like our depth.”

Gordon-Rushville bolted out to a 9-1 lead Friday night and was ahead 14-5 at the first quarter stop. The Mustangs were ahead by 24-11 with about 2 ½ minutes left in the second period. A 3-pointer by sophomore Brady Daniels and Xander Provance’s basket cut the difference to 26-16 at halftime.

The Cardinals outscored the visitors by only 15-13 in the third frame, so the difference was still 39-31 going into the fourth.

Chadron tallied eight of the first 10 points in the first four minutes of what could have been the last stanza. With 3:21 remaining on the clock, Gage Wild tied the score at 41.

A Gordon-Rushville free throw put them back in the lead, but Wild gave the Red Birds their first lead of the night at 44-42 by hitting another trey with 30 seconds remaining. The Mustangs tied it with a driving layup 10 seconds later, sending the game into overtime.

The visitors scored the first six points in the extra session, but Chadron tallied 10 of the last 14 for the victory.

After the Mustangs’ Jace Nelson sank two free throws with 72 seconds remaining, the Cards’ Tyler Spotted Elk hit a 3-point shot for his only field goal of the game to make the score 54-52, putting the Cards ahead for keeps. Broc Berry, Spotted Elk and Wild each made one of two free throws down the stretch to offset Nelson’s layup with eight seconds showing.

Provance had one of the best games of his career while making nine of 13 field goal tries for 18 points and snaring 11 rebounds. Plaudits also must go to his teammates for making tight passes so he could score frequently.

Daniels added 13 points while sinking three 3-pointer and collecting nine rebounds. Berry finished with 12 points and eight caroms and Wild had 10 points while going seven of 10 at the free throw line.

The Mustangs were led by 5-8 guard Ellis Livingston with 17 points that included three treys. Nelson who had poured in 31 points on Tuesday night against Crawford while finishing the game with 1,001 career points, added 14 points.

Other guards Carter Anderson and Logan Slama contributed 11 and nine points, respectively, for G-R and combined for 11 steals.

In many ways, the game with Gering was something of a rerun. With the aid of two 3-pointers, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-3 lead, converted a couple of steals into fast-break layups and were ahead 16-7 by the end of the opening quarter.

There was more of the same early in the second stanza when Gering’s quickness was evident, and the Bulldogs were ahead 29-20 at intermission. They also had a 36-22 margin early in the third and they were still on top 47-36 going into the final frame.

But the hustling Cardinals never gave up and continually whacked at the deficit. They never completely caught up, but with Berry scoring seven points and Spotted Elk six in the fourth, the hosts had whittled the difference to four points when the final buzzer sounded.

It was Spotted Elk’s break-out performance as he showed he’s capable of driving to the basket and scoring. He finished with 17 points. Berry was right behind with 16 and was credited with 14 rebounds. Provance was five of six from the field while scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds

Gering’s talented Uriah Ybarra, a 6-1 junior, poured in 24 points to go with five steals while classmate Jackson Howard scored 14.

Both teams could use some help with their free throws. Chadron was just four of 11 at the line and Gering seven of 20. The win was the second for Gering’s new head coach, Rick Winkler, who was asked to take over after Kyle Cotton was dismissed from the position earlier in the week. The Bulldogs also beat Mitchell 66-47 on Thursday night and are now 3-2 for the season.

Both Chadron teams will host Scottsbluff on Friday night and visit Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Chadron 57, Gordon-Rushville 54 (0T)

Gordon-Rushville—Ellis Livingston 17, Jace Nelson 14, Carter Anderson 11, Logan Slama 9, Michael Perez 2, Keenan Schwarting 1. Totals: 19-49 (5-19) 11-14 54 points.

Chadron—Xander Provance 18, Brady Daniels 13, Gage Wild 13, Broc Berry 9, Tyler Spotted Elk 4. Totals: 19-5 (6-24) 13-18 57 points

Gord.-Rush. 14 12 13 5 10 ----54

Chadron 5 11 15 13 13 ----57

3-pointers: G-R—Livingston 3, Slama 1, Anderson 1. Chad—Daniels 3, Wild 2, Spotted Elk 1.

Gering 58, Chadron 54

Gering—Uriah Ybarra 24, Jackson Howard 14, Kaden Bohnsack 8, Eli Marez 6, Nathan Seiler 2, Creighton Beals 2, Jacob VanAnne 2. Totals: 23-55 (5) 7-20 58 points.

Chadron—Tyler Spotted Elk 17, Broc Berry 16, Xander Provance 11, Brady Daniels 6, Gage Wild 2, Trey Hendrickson 2. Totals: 23-59 (4-22) 4-11 54 points.

Gering 16 13 18 11 ----58

Chadron 7 13 16 18 ----54

3-pointers: Ger—Howard 3, Ybarra 2. Chad—Daniels 2, Berry 1, Spotted Elk 1.