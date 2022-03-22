Injuries took heavy toll on CSC men’s team

A spate of injuries that naturally evolved into a shortage of healthy bodies adversely affected the Chadron State College men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season.

Coach Shane Paben was greatly disappointed with the results. Several times early in the season he said he believed the Eagles were “a championship-caliber team.” But it didn’t work out. Too many pieces were missing much of the season.

The Eagles finished with a 10-17 record overall and were 6-13 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They played numerous close games and both won and lost four games that were decided by four or fewer points.

“If we’d been healthy, it would have been a different kind of season,” said Paben, who was in his second year as the Eagles’ coach. “It was total frustration. The ball didn’t bounce right for us.”

It’s easy to understand why Paben was disappointed. He had previously coached at Bellevue University where his teams won at least 20 games 10 years in a row and won or shared 10 consecutive conference championships during his 11 years at the helm.

He’s not used to being on the losing side.

Paben said that as a team, his players missed more than 120 games this season.

During the fourth game against the University of Sioux Falls, two of the essential players were lost for a big chunk of the season. Guard Mason Hiemstra was sidelined for 10 games by a sprained ankle and center Porter Anderson suffered a broken nose and a concussion that caused him to miss seven games.

After returning to action, Anderson had to wear a protective device while on the court.

Another major jolt occurred about 10 days later when the Eagles returned from winning three games in Jamaica during the Thanksgiving weekend. Senior Brady Delimont had scored 19 points in the final game there, but it was the last game of his career.

Delimont’s knee stiffened and he required major knee surgery to repair meniscus damage. Delimont had sunk 320 treys, the most in the state’s high school history, while playing for the Ainsworth Bulldogs, who were coached by his father. During his four years at Chadron State, Delimont made 112 of 285 threes for 39.3% along with 61-72 free throws for 84.7%.

“It would have helped immeasurably if we’d had Brady all season,” Paben said. “A lot of times we only had eight healthy bodies. We couldn’t go live in practices and just a few players had to carry most of the load.”

Several others who were expected to contribute also missed numerous games because of injuries and never got in the groove.

“Guys can’t play well for 34 or 36 minutes while having to both score and play great defense,” Paben added. “They’re just too worn out when the game in on the line. We lost several one possession games.”

Four guards, all of them about 6-footers, were the only Eagles to play in all 27 games. They knew how to play the game and seemed to give a solid effort, but needed more help. The only senior aside from Delimont was CJ Jennings, who was the team’s leading scorer at 14.3 points a game. Marcus Jefferson was next with a 12.7 average, followed by Teddy Parham at 9.8 and KJ Harris at 8.1.

. They combined to make 80% of the 3-pointers and scored more than 60% of the points. They also were forced to do a bulk of the rebounding, and nearly held their own off the glass. The opponents out-rebounded them by less than one carom a game.

Hiemstra, the Alliance native who joined the Eagles last fall, recovered from his ankle injury and averaged 9.4 points. He made a solid contribution while sharing playing time with the veteran guards the second half of the season. Anderson also came on strong late in the season and finished with a nine-point average. He tallied 18 points and had a dozen rebounds in the next to last game of the season.

As a team, the Eagles shot right at 44% from the field, while the opponents hit 48%. CSC was 213-of-606 from 3-point range for 35%. The opponents were 202-of-554 for 36.5%. The Eagles meshed 378-of-518 free throws for 73%, a trifle better than their rivals’ 367-516 for 71.1%.

Jefferson, Anderson and Harris all made more than 80% of their free throws.

Paben said he was disappointed with the team’s shooting percentages in the conference games, where the field goal figure declined to 43% and the 3-point figure was 32.4%.

The Eagles’ quickness in the backcourt helped them come up with 190 steals, 48 more than the opponents, and they also had 41 fewer turnovers.

Jefferson had 38 steals and Jennings had 34 to lead that statistic. Hiemstra came up with 27 steals in only 16 games.

When interviewed soon after the season ended, Paben said he hadn’t met with the players or knew who would or would not return for next season. But he admitted he was contacting numerous prospects in hopes of making the Eagles stronger.

“Winning is hard,” the coach commented. “We’ve got to change the (program's) expectations and the culture.”

