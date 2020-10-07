Injury likely costs Lady Cards conference title

With one of its mainstays unable to compete because of an injury, the Chadron High School girls’ cross country team wasn’t able to continue its season-long winning streak at the Western Conference Meet in Sidney on Saturday.
Coach Willie Uhing said sophomore Emma Witte injured a knee during a physical education class last week, keeping her from competing Saturday. The coach also had more bad news. He said the mishap is expected to sideline her the remainder of the season.
Probably the Cardinals’ most improved runner this fall, Witte has been one of the team’s stalwarts all season. Her score was always among the four that counted in the team standings.
Through the first five meets, she was Chadron’s No. 2 runner once, the No.3 finisher twice and No. 4 twice, never placing below 12th overall. Had she finished 12th on Saturday, when the competition was similar to what it has been all season, the Cardinals would have won another championship.
As it was, both Gering and Scottsbluff finished with 33 points, Chadron was third with 37 and Sidney was fourth with 41. Because Gering’s fifth runner finished five places ahead of Scottsbluff’s No. 5, the Lady Bulldogs repeated as the conference champions.
However, if Witte would have placed 12th, therefore pushing Gering’s fourth runner down one place, Chadron would have scored 33 points and Gering 34. And, the fact is, the previous three times Chadron and Gering competed together, Witte finished ahead of both Jayden Scott and Madison Herbel, who were Gering’s third and fourth runners at the conference meet.
The girls’ individual winner again Saturday was Gering sophomore Madison Seiler. Her time of 19 minutes and 27 seconds was well ahead of runner-up Lydia Peters of Sidney, who finished in 20:12. Sidney freshman Talissa Tanquary was third at 20:18. Defending champion Brooke Holzworth of Scottsbluff took fourth at 20:30.
Chadron’s pacesetters were freshman Grace Pyle, who was fifth at 21:11, and sophomore Makinley Fuller, sixth at 21:24. The Cardinals’ No. 3 was junior Mackenzie Anderson, 10th at 21:58. Aliyah Mills and Micaiah Fuller were fourth and fifth for the Cards, placing 16th and 17th with identical times of 23:04.
As usual, the Chadron girls also fared well in the junior varsity meet. They easily took top honors with 19 points, far ahead of Gering’s 33, and put four runners in the top 10. Kailee Webster was the winner, Jacie Coupens was third, Jaydyn Cady seventh and Annamae Gardner eighth.
The Gering boys had a much larger victory margin than the Gering girls in the varsity races. Led by gold medalist Peyton Seiler, brother of the girls’ winner, the Bulldogs placed four in the top 10 while posting just 24 points. Sidney was second with 37, followed by Scottsbluff with 55 and Chadron with 57.
Seiler’s winning time was 17:02. Runner-up Dan Bashtovoi of Sidney finished in 17:28.
The next four runners were within five seconds of one another. Caden Knutson of Mitchell was third at 17:34, Jack Franklin of Gering fourth at 17:37, Carter Ryan of Chadron fifth at 17:38, one second and one place ahead of Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron.
Both Ryan’s time and placing were season bests.
“Carter is absolutely flowing. He’s in a zone, so to speak” Coach Uhing said.
The Cardinals had three more runners in the top 20. Gavin Sloan was 14th, Caden Galbraith 18th and Nathan Burch 20th.
Sidney will host its invitational meet on Thursday, wrapping up the regular season. Uhing said most of the varsity runners will skip that competition to prepare for the Class C District Meet at Ogallala the following Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Lady Cards became the first Chadron High team to win a district cross country championship last season, scoring just 24 points. Mitchell was the runner-up with 42.
The conference meet results:
Girls’ Team Standings--1, Gering, 33; 2, Scottsbluff, 33; 3, Chadron, 37; 4, Sidney 41; 5, Alliance, 97; 6, Mitchell, 102
Individuals--1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:27; 2, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:12; 3, Talissa Tanquary, 20:18; 4, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:30; 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 21:11; 6, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 21:24; 7, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:27; 8, Kaylee Charbonneau, SB, 21:30; 9, Jamisyn Howard, SB, 21:57; 10, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 21:58.
11, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 22:06; 12, Sunny Edens, SB, 22:21; 13, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 22:36; 14, Madison Herbel, Gering, 22:42; 15, Emme Parker, Gering, 22:55; 16, Aliyah Mills, Chadron, 23:04; 17, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:04; 18, Anna Rawlings, Gering, 23:13; 19, Grace Martin, Mitchell, 23.21; 20, Charley Edens, SB, 23.56.
Boys’ Team Standings--1, Gering, 24; 2, Sidney, 37; 3, Scottsbluff, 55; 4, Chadron, 57; 5, Mitchell, 61; 6, Alliance, 105.
Individuals--1, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:02; 2, Dan Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:28; 3, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:34; 4, Jack Franklin, 17:37; 5, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 17:38; 6, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:39; 7, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 17:46; 8, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:47; 9, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 17:52; 10, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:00.
11, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:07; 12, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:18; 13, Caden Keller, SB, 18:29; 14, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:31; 15, James Adams, SB, 18:35; 16, Trey Canas, Sidney, 18:37; 17, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 18:37; 18, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 18:39; 19, Ben Cassett-Reina, Alliance, 18:41; 20, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:43; 25, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 19:46; 27, Glen Hinman, Chadron, 19:56.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!