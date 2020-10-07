Injury likely costs Lady Cards conference title

With one of its mainstays unable to compete because of an injury, the Chadron High School girls’ cross country team wasn’t able to continue its season-long winning streak at the Western Conference Meet in Sidney on Saturday.

Coach Willie Uhing said sophomore Emma Witte injured a knee during a physical education class last week, keeping her from competing Saturday. The coach also had more bad news. He said the mishap is expected to sideline her the remainder of the season.

Probably the Cardinals’ most improved runner this fall, Witte has been one of the team’s stalwarts all season. Her score was always among the four that counted in the team standings.

Through the first five meets, she was Chadron’s No. 2 runner once, the No.3 finisher twice and No. 4 twice, never placing below 12th overall. Had she finished 12th on Saturday, when the competition was similar to what it has been all season, the Cardinals would have won another championship.

As it was, both Gering and Scottsbluff finished with 33 points, Chadron was third with 37 and Sidney was fourth with 41. Because Gering’s fifth runner finished five places ahead of Scottsbluff’s No. 5, the Lady Bulldogs repeated as the conference champions.