It's Lincoln bound for the Lady Cards

The first half was a little bit of a struggle from Shea Bailey as she missed her first six from three. Bailey finally got her first three to fall late in the second quarter which put the Cards up 20-11. Shea would use that confidence to hit two of three from deep in the second half.

One thing Chadron can be proud about is the amount of fans they put in the seats. North Platte is a four hour drive, and the Cardinal fans at least tripled the amount of Roncalli fans in the seats. A vibrant pep band and a student section that never sat down the entire night, helped the Lady Cardinals when they needed confidence in tight spots in the second half.

One of those tight spots was the continuous full court pressure by a fast Roncalli team. Coach Jonn McLain commented on their speed: “Very fast team, really athletic, they get the ball from point A to point B really quick. They had some okay size underneath, but mostly it was their guards…they pressured basically the whole game in various ways, and then to add to that we weren’t hitting shots that we normally make. So the frustration grew a little bit, but we tried to stay the course. But a lot of it was just mental to keep continuing the play the whole game.”