Jackets top Lady Eagles by 12 points again

The scores were almost identical and the point spread was the same in the two games the Black Hills State and Chadron State women’s basketball teams played this season.

On Jan. 18 when the Eagles visited Spearfish, the Yellow Jackets won 57-45. When the long-time rivals met in the Chicoine Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Black Hills prevailed 58-46. Apparently, the South Dakota team is 12 points better than the Lady Eagles.

Most of the visitors’ winning margin in the latest game came in the opening period. They scored the first six points, were ahead 21-11 when the quarter ended and led the rest of the way. Both teams tallied 14 points in the second frame, making the halftime score 35-25.

The Eagles made things challenging early in the third quarter by scoring the first six points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Olivia Waufle and Sami Worrell. However, those proved to be CSC’s only treys in 11 shots from behind the arc in the contest. Black Hills was eight-of-20 from long range to account for half of its winning margin.

After Waufle and Worrell sank the triples, the hosts missed their next nine field goal attempts and also had four turnovers before senior Bailey Brooks hit her only shot of the game an instant before the third quarter ended.

Thankfully, the Eagles made five of six free throws in the frame, four of them by Shay Powers.

The third also was not good offensively for the Yellow Jackets. They missed nine of their first 10 shots from the field, and the Eagles outscored them 13-11 to cut the difference to 46-38, but never got closer.

Black Hills’ junior guard Danica Kocer opened the final frame with a 3-pointer and made two of her team’s remaining field goals in the period while finishing with a game high 22 points. She was nine-of-18 shots from the field.

Center Haylee Weathersbee, a 6-1 freshman, added nine points and senior Ashley Davis contributed eight, but no one else had more than five for the Jackets.

The Eagles had two double-figure scorers. Powers had 13 while going 7-9 at the line. She also was the game’s leading rebounder with eight. CSC center Riley Aione matched her season-high by scoring a dozen points, 10 of them in the first half.

As usual, Black Hills pressed the Eagles about three-quarters court the entire game and it was a factor CSC’s 24 turnovers, a third more than the season average. The Jackets had 13 turnovers. CSC took up some of the slack by outrebounding their guests 40-29. No one on either team had more than five rebounds besides Powers.

Black Hills State—Danica Kocer 22, Haylee Weathersby 9, Ashley Davis 8, Megan Engesser 6, Morgan Hammerbeck 5, Niki Van Wyk 5, Ashlee Beacom 3. Totals: 20-58 (8-24) 10-13 58 points, 29 rebounds, 16 assists, 13 turnovers.

Chadron State—Shay Powers 13, Riley Aiono 12, Jori Peters 6, Brittni McCully 4, Sami Worrell 3, Olivia Waufle 3, Olyvia Pacheco 3, Bailey Brooks 2. Totals: 16-47 (2-11) 12-21 46 points, 40 rebounds, 13 assists, 24 turnovers.

Black Hills State 21 14 11 12 ----58

Chadron State 11 14 13 8 ----46

3-pointers: BHSU—Engesser 2, Kocer, Davis, Hammerback, Beacom, Van Wyk, Weathersby, all 1. CSC—Worrell 1, Waufle 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0