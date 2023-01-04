January busy month for Cardinals

January will be a busy month for the Chadron High School basketball teams. The boys are slated to play 10 games and the girls 11. Unless the weather interfered like is did in mid-December, it all started Tuesday night when the Cardinals visited Hot Springs for a double-header.

Also, the Chadron girls will host Dakota Tech, a new school located on the Pine Ridge Reservation, at 6:30 on Thursday night and both the boys and girls will play at home Saturday night against Mitchell.

Hemingford also visits the Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 10, before the Cardinals will be the visitors at Alliance on Friday the 13th, are at home on Tuesday the 17th to play Scottsbluff to make up for the game that was to have been played on Dec. 16, but had to be postponed because of the blizzard, and then make trips to both Gering and Gordon on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21.

There’s still more roundball action in January for the Red Birds. They’ll travel to Bridgeport on Tuesday the 24th for more makeup games and then host Sidney on the 27th and Alliance on the 31st.

Following several cancellations at the end of 2022, as well as this Thursday's trip to Columbus for the girls wrestling team, the boys team will return to the mats Thursday evening at the Alliance dual. Both Chadron teams will see action this weekend during the Douglas Invitational.

Next weekend will see the wrestlers on the road again, at Ogallala for a dual on Friday, Jan. 13, and the Grand Island Northwest Invitational the following day.

Those wanting to see the grapplers in action on their home mats should make plans to attend the boys home duals on Friday, Jan. 20 at Chadron State College, beginning at 10 a.m.; the girls team will be at Hemingford the same day.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the CSC NPAC is the place to be for wrestling action, with the Chadron Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Nineteen additional teams will join Chadron in competition.

The boys will wrap up the month with a triangular at Custer against the hosts and Box Elder on Thursday, Jan. 26. The girls will compete at Custer the same day, though their final event for January is an invitational at Mitchell Jan. 27.