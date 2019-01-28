Chadron native and former Chadron High and Chadron State quarterback Joe McLain has been hired as the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator at Western Colorado State in Gunnison. The announcement was made last week by Jas Bains, the Mountaineers’ head coach and before that a graduate assistant and assistant football coach at Chadron State.
This past year, McLain was the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at Buena Vista College at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Joe was the first of three McLain brothers who were the starting quarterbacks at Chadron High for more than six years beginning midway through the 2002 season when Joe took over. After Joe concluded his career in 2004, he was followed as the Cardinals’ quarterback by Jake and then Jonn. Altogether, they completed 569 of 1,045 passes (54.5 percent) for 9,256 yards and 105 touchdowns.
Joe and Jonn continued their careers as quarterbacks at Chadron State while Jake played both football and baseball at their parents’ alma mater, Mayville State in North Dakota.
Joe took over as the starting quarterback for the Eagles as a true freshman in 2005 after the starter was injured. He remained in the position the next three year. The Eagles had a 38-4 record in games that he started and won three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.
As a senior in 2008, McLain was named the Eagles’ MVP, the RMAC Offensive Player of the Year, the RMAC Academic Player of the Year and was a Harlon Hill Trophy regional finalist. He also was selected the Omaha World-Herald’s Male College Athlete of the Year following his senior year.
Besides Bains, the Western Colorado coaching staff includes Todd Auer, who is the Mountaineers’ defensive coordinator after having that position at Chadron State for 19 years through the 2011 season.