Long-time Chadron High School teacher Jon Cogdill was a member of the 1987 Cowboys’ football team that was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall of Fame the weekend of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Cogdill said the induction “was really nice,” and added that it was a special thrill to see so many of his teammates and learn about their experiences the past 30 years.
The festivities included a dinner on Friday night and introduction at halftime of the football game on Saturday.
Cogdill, who also excelled as a wrestler for the Cowboys, was the team’s long-snapper and also played center and offensive guard three years after redshirting as a freshman.
The 1987 Cowboys went 8-0 in the Western Athletic Conference to win league championship and a berth in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego against Iowa. The game was a good one that the Hawkeyes won 20-19. Cogdill was a sophomore that season.
Wyoming returned to the Holiday Bowl the following year and played another group of Cowboys—Oklahoma State. This time the point spread was larger, but Cogdill has a special memory from that game.
After snapping the ball to the Wyoming punter, he hustled down field and tackled Barry Sanders, one of college and pro football’s all-time greats, who was returning the punt.
“He juked past me, but when I turned around somebody (a Wyoming player) had made him change directions, he came back my way and I tackled him.”
As a wrestler, Cogdill reached the NCAA Finals all four years, won the WAC championship three times was named the conference’s Wrestler of the Year Award as a senior in 1989-90. He also had another major accomplishment in that sport that became more relevant 12 or so years later.
He defeated Rulon Gardner, the 2000 Olympic Games heavyweight champion and also the world champion the following year.
Cogdill’s win occurred at an open tournament while Gardner was attending Ricks College at Rexburg, Idaho, before he transferred to the University of Nebraska for his final two years.
Cogdill noted that his wrestling coach his senior year, Steven Suder, was one of the five individuals inducted into the hall of fame this year. Suder was an All-American wrestler at Wyoming in 1979 and then coached the team from 1989 through 2008, earning four Coach of the Year honors.
Now in his 22nd year at Chadron High where he teaches agriculture and is the FFA advisor, Cogdill had an exceptional athletic career at Kemmerer High School. That was in an era when smaller schools in Wyoming had a four-sport format that allowed its boys to participate in football, basketball, wrestling and track and field.
He was all-state in football twice, a rugged rebounder who also could also could score for the basketball team, won three heavyweight championships at the state wrestling tournament and was undefeated as both a junior and senior and won the discus throw twice at the state meet.
As a senior in 1985, Cogdill received the Milward Simpson Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete in Wyoming.