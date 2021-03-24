Jonn McLain resigns at Chadron High

During the next three years, the Cards were 11-11, 11-10 and 15-9 before qualifying for state again in 2019-20 and compiling a sparkling 23-3 record. This past season, with just one senior on the team, the Lady Red Birds were 13-8.

The third of three brothers to play quarterback for the Cardinals, Jonn completed 266 of 438 passes for 3,839 yards and 49 touchdowns during his prep career. His 146 completions for 2,303 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior in the fall of 2008 when the Cards finished with an 11-1 mark are all school records. That completion total also was a state record.

The Cards were ranked sixth in Class C-1 by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star at the end of that season. He was named the C-1 first-team all-state quarterback and the second-team all-class quarterback by both newspapers.

That winter, McLain also was a starting guard on the basketball team that had a 26-1 record and was ranked No. 2 in C-1 following its only loss, a three-point decision to Hastings St. Cecelia in the state championship game.