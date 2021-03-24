Jonn McLain resigns at Chadron High

Probably to the surprise of nearly everyone, Jonn McLain, a math and social studies teacher and the girls’ basketball coach at Chadron High School the past seven years, resigned last week to accept a position at Boys Town in Omaha. He also has been an assistant football coach for the Cardinals.
McLain’s basketball teams compiled a 111-53 record and qualified for the state tournament three times. They also won the Western Conference Tournament in 2015-16 and 2019-20.
“I feel lucky to have gotten the opportunity to work at Chadron High School,” McLain said. “It is very difficult for me to leave because I enjoy working with the kids so much. But I’m also excited to try something new. I have mixed emotions about the whole thing.
“I don’t know who the next coach will be, but I wish him or her the best,” he continued. “The girls are fun to work with and they always play hard. I’ll follow the team next year and hope to one day watch them play in Lincoln.”
He also thanked Principal Jerry Mack and Activities Director Andy Pope for their support.
McLain joined the faculty at Chadron High in 2014 after Curt Holmquist concluded his 37½ years as a math teacher and coach at the school, including 24 years as the girls’ head basketball coach.
McLain’s first two teams had records of 20-7 and 18-5 and qualified for state both seasons.
During the next three years, the Cards were 11-11, 11-10 and 15-9 before qualifying for state again in 2019-20 and compiling a sparkling 23-3 record. This past season, with just one senior on the team, the Lady Red Birds were 13-8.
The third of three brothers to play quarterback for the Cardinals, Jonn completed 266 of 438 passes for 3,839 yards and 49 touchdowns during his prep career. His 146 completions for 2,303 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior in the fall of 2008 when the Cards finished with an 11-1 mark are all school records. That completion total also was a state record.
The Cards were ranked sixth in Class C-1 by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star at the end of that season. He was named the C-1 first-team all-state quarterback and the second-team all-class quarterback by both newspapers.
That winter, McLain also was a starting guard on the basketball team that had a 26-1 record and was ranked No. 2 in C-1 following its only loss, a three-point decision to Hastings St. Cecelia in the state championship game.
At Chadron State McLain completed 934 passes for 10,215 yards and 94 touchdowns during his career that concluded in the fall of 2014, the same year as he began teaching and coaching at the high school. All three of those totals are still CSC records. He also started two games in 2011 before receiving a medical redshirt for the season.
The Eagles were 35-12 in the games when he played. He started all of them except the first one.