Judd Norman inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

His high school coach, the late Bill Kant, a 1989 inductee into the Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, after directing the Cardinals’ program 20 years, said Norman was the best wrestler he ever coached.

While concluding his high school career, Norman received scholarships to wrestle for the Cornhuskers the next five years, including one when he redshirted.

Norman said during high school and the first half of his college career, he believed he was indestructible. He learned otherwise late in his junior year of eligibility at UNL when, after posting a record of approximately 15-8, he suffered a broken elbow.

After recovering, he was intent on making the most of his final season. But in the season-opening tournament in Denver, he was slammed to the mat and suffered a neck injury. Although he finished that match and went on to win the tournament, he was unable to compete after that.

After seeing several physicians, it was determined he should not wrestle again. He had already earned some mementos. They included a Nebraska letterman’s jacket and a ring that in those days was awarded to three-year lettermen.

Norman also remembers the biggest victory of his career. It was over Ricky Stewart of Oklahoma, a four-time All-American and a two-time national champion.