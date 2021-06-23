Judd Norman inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

Judd Norman, generally considered Chadron High School’s all-time outstanding wrestler, was inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Grand Island on Friday, June 11.
Several others who had Chadron State College ties also were honored at the program.
Norman grew up on the family farm near Whitney and had an 82-18 record while competing for the Cardinals, topped by his 26-0 record as a senior in 1978, when he won the Class B 167-pound championship. He went on to win three letters while wrestling for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He and his family live in the Lincoln area, where he is an investment advisor. His mother, Norma, and three sisters--Laurie Curd, Mimi Norman and Kerry Johnson-- live in Dawes County.
Norman is one of only two Chadron High wrestlers who concluded a season with an unblemished record. The other is Dan Littrel, who was a state champion as a senior in 1991-92, the only year he was in the Cardinals’ varsity lineup.
Ten of Norman’s losses were as a freshman. The others were evenly divided between his sophomore and junior seasons. Norman placed third at the state tournament as a junior, when he lost his first match but won the next four.
He capped his prep career by winning his four matches at the state tournament by scores of 10-3, 6-0, 9-0 and 9-2.
His high school coach, the late Bill Kant, a 1989 inductee into the Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, after directing the Cardinals’ program 20 years, said Norman was the best wrestler he ever coached.
While concluding his high school career, Norman received scholarships to wrestle for the Cornhuskers the next five years, including one when he redshirted.
Norman said during high school and the first half of his college career, he believed he was indestructible. He learned otherwise late in his junior year of eligibility at UNL when, after posting a record of approximately 15-8, he suffered a broken elbow.
After recovering, he was intent on making the most of his final season. But in the season-opening tournament in Denver, he was slammed to the mat and suffered a neck injury. Although he finished that match and went on to win the tournament, he was unable to compete after that.
After seeing several physicians, it was determined he should not wrestle again. He had already earned some mementos. They included a Nebraska letterman’s jacket and a ring that in those days was awarded to three-year lettermen.
Norman also remembers the biggest victory of his career. It was over Ricky Stewart of Oklahoma, a four-time All-American and a two-time national champion.
Norman is the first Chadron High wrestler to go into the state’s Wrestling Hall of Fame strictly as a competitor. Besides Coach Kant, two others who were connected with the Cardinals’ program have been inducted.
One is Bart Voycheske, who, like Norman, was a Cardinals’ state champion in 1978, became an All-American wrestler at Chadron State and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after serving as the head wrestling coach at Ogallala High most of his career.
The other is Ed “Murph” Planansky of Hemingford, who was Kant’s assistant at Chadron High nine years, including 1978 when Norman and Voycheske were among the Cardinals four state champions.
Planansky later was the head wrestling coach at Hemingford 20 years and at Hay Springs five years and was the Alliance Junior High coach several years. He was inducted in 2017 after coaching wrestling about 40 years altogether.
Besides Norman, the eight inductees into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2021 included Todd Hoyt, a 1990 Chadron State graduate who coached wrestling 25 years at Anselmo-Merna and five years at Overton.
Also honored as the wrestling association’s Official of the Year was Leonard Hawkins of Omaha. He won 101 matches and was an All-American in 1985 while competing at CSC. He has officiated the sport in Nebraska 24 years, including 11 state tournaments, and also has officiated for various age groups on the national level several times.
In addition, the association recognized Jordan Johnson of Beatrice, who was inducted into the Chadron State Athletic Hall of Fame this spring, as the Class B High School Coach of the Year for 2020-21.
Also during the program, a ceremony honoring Mike Max of Burwell took place. Max died of leukemia at age 59 on June 1. He had been a two-time state champion at Burwell High, was a two-time All-American at Chadron State and coached the sport at Ainsworth and Burwell for about 30 years. He was inducted into the Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006.