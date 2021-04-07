Jumpers lead Cardinals at Ogallala Meet

Jumpers produced many of the points for the Chadron High School track and field team last Thursday at the Ed Moore Invitational Meet in Ogallala.

Both Chadron teams finished sixth in the team standings with the boys scoring 62.6 points and the girls 49, the same as Alliance scored. The boys were just 12 points away from the teams that tied for third and fourth.

Cardinals earned two firsts. Tatum Bailey won the girls’ high jump by clearing 5-foot-4 and Chayton Bynes won the boys’ triple jump at 42-4 ¾.

Both are juniors and also placed high in other jumps. Bailey was third in the triple jump at 32-8 ¼ and Bynes was the runner-up in the long jump at 20-2 ¼, just three inches shy of the first place mark. Bynes also earned another point in the high jump.

Sophomore Jayrah Ngoi also jumped extra well for the Lady Cardinals. She went two feet farther than previously by going 33-10 ¾ while placing second in the triple jump. Her jump was more than two feet farther than ever before and was just a quarter of an inch behind the winning mark.

The Chadron girls also got a fourth from freshman Grace Pyle in the 800, a fifth and a sixth from Mackenzie Anderson and Emma Witte in the 3200 and had two relay teams place.