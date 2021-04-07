Jumpers lead Cardinals at Ogallala Meet

Jumpers produced many of the points for the Chadron High School track and field team last Thursday at the Ed Moore Invitational Meet in Ogallala.
Both Chadron teams finished sixth in the team standings with the boys scoring 62.6 points and the girls 49, the same as Alliance scored. The boys were just 12 points away from the teams that tied for third and fourth.
Cardinals earned two firsts. Tatum Bailey won the girls’ high jump by clearing 5-foot-4 and Chayton Bynes won the boys’ triple jump at 42-4 ¾.
Both are juniors and also placed high in other jumps. Bailey was third in the triple jump at 32-8 ¼ and Bynes was the runner-up in the long jump at 20-2 ¼, just three inches shy of the first place mark. Bynes also earned another point in the high jump.
Sophomore Jayrah Ngoi also jumped extra well for the Lady Cardinals. She went two feet farther than previously by going 33-10 ¾ while placing second in the triple jump. Her jump was more than two feet farther than ever before and was just a quarter of an inch behind the winning mark.
The Chadron girls also got a fourth from freshman Grace Pyle in the 800, a fifth and a sixth from Mackenzie Anderson and Emma Witte in the 3200 and had two relay teams place.
In the boys’ action, junior Cody Hall was second in the shot put with a heave of 48-6 ½, nearly four feet beyond his previous best and the best shot put mark by a Chadron boy since 2012.
Sophomore Rhett Cullers also was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 highs while Garrett Reece was sixth in both hurdle races. Sophomore Gavin Sloan added a fifth, one place ahead of teammate Carter Ryan in the 3200, and Michael Matt was sixth in the discus. The Cards also were fifth in the 4x800 relay.
The Sidney boys and Chase County girls ran away with the meet titles. The meet produced seven double winners.
Among the boys, Mitchell senior Kaden Perez, a Chadron State College recruit, won both the 100 and 200 sprints, Sidney’s Dan Bastovoi won the 800 and 3200 and Cameron Zink of Ogallala swept the hurdles. Bastiovoi and Zink were among the juniors who won 10 of the boys’ 14 individual events.
In the girls’ competition, senior Britney Aitken of Cozad won the 100 and 200, sophomore Bryn Aitken of Chase County won the 400 and 800, junior Jerzee Milner of Ogallala slammed the hurdles and senior Karly Sylvester of Sidney won both the shot and discus by wide margins.
Most of the Panhandle teams will enter the Mitchell Invitational on Thursday.
Boys’ Team Standings:
Team Scores--1, Sidney, 144,.5; 2, Ogallala, 91.5; 3-4, Chase County and Mitchell 74.5; 5, Gothenburg, 64; 6, Chadron, 62.5; 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 56; 8, Alliance, 26.5; 9, Cozad, 29.5; 10, Perkins County, 28.5.
Event winners and Chadron results:
100--1, Kaden Perez, Mitch, 11.35.
200--1, Kaden Perez, Mitch, 22.69.
400--1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 52.81.
800--1, Dan Bastovoi, Sid, 2:04.08.
1600--1, Cameron Brauer, 4:51.75.
3200--1, Dan Bastovoi, Sid, 10:39.48; 5, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:41.17; 6, Carter Ryan, Chad, 11:46.43.
110 high hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 15.67; 4, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 17:39; 6, Garrett Reece, Chad, 17.71.
300 intermediate hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 41.05; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 43.39; 6, Garrett Reece, Chad, 44.12.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 44.95.
4x400 relay--1, Dundy County-Stratton, 3:38.93.
4x800 relay--1, Sidney, 3:45.78; 5, Chadron (Dan Wellnitz, Carter Ryan, Nathan Burch, Gavin Sloan), 9:24.54.
Shot put--1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 48-11; 2, Cody Hall, 48-6 ½.
Discus--1, Kaden Vogl, Ogal, 143-5; 6, Michael Matt, Chad, 114-8.
Long jump--1, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase Co, 20-5 ¼; 2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20-2 ¼.
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 42-4 ¾;
High jump--1, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-2; 6, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 5-8.
Pole vault--1, Jake Burge, Goth, 13-0.
Girls’ Team Standings
Team Scoring--1, Chase County, 156; 2, Ogallala, 114; 3, Sidney, 106; 4, Gothenburg, 88; 5, Cozad, 65; 6-7, Alliance and Chadron, 49; 8, Perkins County, 12; 10, Dundy County-Stratton, 5.
100--1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.38.
200--1.Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 26.37.
400--1, Bryn McNair, Chase, 58.40.
800--1, Bryn McNair, Chase, 2:20.61. 4, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:31.63.
1600--1, Morgan Jaggers, Sid, 5:45.58.
3200--1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 12:25.38; 5, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:47.81; 6, Emma Witte, Chad, 14:19.27.
100 high hurdles--1, Jerzee Milner, Chase, 15.95
300 low hurdles--1, Jerzee Milner, Chase, 49.36.
4x100 relay--1, Ogallala, 50.89; 6, Chadron (Lauren Rasmussen, Kinley Richardson, Ember Diers, Tatum Bailey), 54.42.
4x400 relay--1, Cozad, 4:17.15; 5, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Kyndall Carnahan, Jacey Garrett, Grace Pyle), 4:25.43.
4x800 relay--1, Chase County, 10:35.34.
Shot put--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 42-5.
Discus--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 123-3.
Long jump--1, Milan Coggins, Ogal, 16-9.
Triple jump--1, Jordan Hughes, Ogal, 33-11; 2, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 33-10 ¾; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 32-8 ¼.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4,