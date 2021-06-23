June brings lots of campers to Chadron State

As usual, June has brought hundreds of young athletes to Chadron State College to learn more about their sports while attending camps. It’s been a busy time with more camps still taking place.

Three football camps this month drew more than 1,200 players and coaches from 45 schools in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

“It was great to have all those student-athletes exposed to our great campus and have the opportunity to use all of our terrific athletic facilities,” said Clint Sasse, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and the camps director.

“A number of the high school coaches involved are our alumni, and it is always great to have them back on campus,” Sasse added. “The camps went great. Teams come here to get better, and our structure and the coaching they receive accomplishes just that.”

Still on tap for prospective gridders is a prospect camp on July 24.

Women’s basketball also hosted three individual camps that drew about 150 girls from the early elementary years through high school. They were followed by a high school team camp early last week that attracted about 320 players from 30 schools in the four-state area.