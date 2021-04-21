Junior Cardinals excel at home meet

Three Chadron Middle School teams fared well during the Junior Cardinals’ home track and field meet on Saturday, April 10. Nearly a dozen school competed.

The Chadron seventh grade girls tallied 134.5 points to more than double the score on Gering and Scottsbluff, which tied for second in the team standings. The eighth grade girls shared first place with Alliance in their team standings while the Chadron eighth grade boys were second to Scottsbluff in those standings.

Several of the Junior Cards were double winners in individual events. The seventh grade girls swept both relays. Cali Hendrickson, Reese Ritterbush and Ava Pyle ran on both winning quartets. Ritterbush and Pyle also won two individual races. Hendrickson also won the 400 meters and Brooklyn Hoffman was the high jump winner, was second in two races and ran on the 4x100 relay.

Quinn Bailey won two sprints and Davin Serres won the 200 hurdles and the long jump for the eighth grade boys. Teagan Bach won the 800 and was second in the long jump for the girls’ eight grade team.

The team scores and placings for the northwest Nebraska schools follow:

7th Grade Girls