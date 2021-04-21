Junior Cardinals excel at home meet

Three Chadron Middle School teams fared well during the Junior Cardinals’ home track and field meet on Saturday, April 10. Nearly a dozen school competed.
The Chadron seventh grade girls tallied 134.5 points to more than double the score on Gering and Scottsbluff, which tied for second in the team standings. The eighth grade girls shared first place with Alliance in their team standings while the Chadron eighth grade boys were second to Scottsbluff in those standings.
Several of the Junior Cards were double winners in individual events. The seventh grade girls swept both relays. Cali Hendrickson, Reese Ritterbush and Ava Pyle ran on both winning quartets. Ritterbush and Pyle also won two individual races. Hendrickson also won the 400 meters and Brooklyn Hoffman was the high jump winner, was second in two races and ran on the 4x100 relay.
Quinn Bailey won two sprints and Davin Serres won the 200 hurdles and the long jump for the eighth grade boys. Teagan Bach won the 800 and was second in the long jump for the girls’ eight grade team.
The team scores and placings for the northwest Nebraska schools follow:
7th Grade Girls
Team scores--1, Chadron, 134.5; 2-3, Gering and Scottsbluff, 62; 4, Alliance, 40.5; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 28; 6, Alliance St. Agnes, 25; 7, Hemingford, 24; 8, Hay Springs, 20; 9, Cody-Kilgore, 19; 10, Bennett County, 14; 11, Crawford, 5.
100--2, Brooklyn Hoffman, Chad, 14.38; 4, Cali Hendricson, Chad, 14.51.
200--2, Addison Morrison, Chad, 30.78; 4, Reese Varvel, HS, 31.43; 6, Andie Twarling, HS, 31.68.
400--1, Cali Hendrickson, Chad, 1:07.84; 2, Jenny Pintt, Chad, 11:11.60; 3, Reese Varvel, HS, 1:12.81; 5, Beau Behrends, Chad, 1:13.67; 6, Alaina Raymer, Chad, 1:15.15.
800--2, Ava Pyle, Chad, 2:47.29; 4, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 2:50.28; 6, Kylie Goings, G-R, 2:55.29.
1600--1, Ava Pyle, Chad, 6:10.00; 4, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 6:20.51; 5, Jentsyn Fuller, Chad, 6:37.01.
100 hurdles--1, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 18.87; 2, Brooklyn Hoffman, 19.03; 4, Keslyn Vogel, Craw, 20.63.
200 hurdles--1, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 32.94l 3, Jenny Pinnt, Chad, 35.60.
4X100 relay--1, Chadron (Cali Hendrickson, Reese Ritterbush, Brooklyn Hoffman, Ava Pyle), 56.85; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 1:01.81; 6, Crawford, 1:04.71.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Reese Ritterbush, Jenny Pintt, Ava Pyle, Cali Hendrickson), 4:45.39; 3, Hemingford, 5:18.29; 2, Raylie Pouier, Chad, 21-0; 4, Bailey Sellman, Hem, 20-6 ½.
Discus--4, McKaley Grover, G-R, 57-6; 5, Raylie Pourier, Chad, 56-9; 6, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 53-0.
Long jump--3, Alaina Raymer, 12-2; 4, Lainey Filmore, G-R, 11-11 ½.
Triple jump--5, Rowan Simonson, G-R, 20-6.
High jump--1, Brooklyn Hoffman, 4-4; 3, Megan Jones, Hem, 3-10 ¾.
8th Grade Girls
Team Scores--1-2, Chadron and Alliance, 68; 3, Scottsbluff, 61; 4-5, Cody-Kilgore and Alliance St. Agnes, 56; 6, Gering, 43; 7, Bennett County, 31; 8, Gordon-Rushville, 25; 9, Hemingford, 14; 10, Crawford, 7.
100--4-5, Tianna Clark, Craw, and BrayLynne McKimmey, G-R, 15.43.
200--2, Elaina Uhing, 31.25.
400--3, Emma Martens, G-R, 1:15.31; 4, Ileigh Hunter, G-R, 1:15.39; 5, Emi O’Donnell, Chad, 1:20.48.
800--1, Taegan Bach, Chad, 2:46.69; 5, Rylie Barker, G-R, 3:01.10.
1600--2, Rylie Barker, G-R, 6:49.08; 3, Serenity Dillard, Hem, 7:11.49.
100 hurdles--2, Averille Sager, Chad, 19.23; 3, Taegan Bach, 19.77; 4 tie, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 19.87.
200 hurdles--3, Averille Sager, Chad, 34.61; 5, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 35.90.
4x400 relay--4, Chadron, 5:06.04.
Shot put--5, Kyra Jespersen, Hem, 25-3 ½.
Long jump--2, Taegan Bach, 13-8 ½; 5, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 12-7.
Triple jump--2, Emi O’Donnell, Chad, 22-0; 4, Kiera Haag, 20-9 ½.
High jump--2, Taylee Williamson, Chad, 3-8 ¼; 4, Tianna Clark, Craw, 3-6.
7th Grade Boys
Team Scores--1, Gering, 96; 2, Scottsbluff, 86; 3, Alliance, 66; 4-6, Bennett County, Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford, 43.33; 7, Alliance St. Agnes, 20; 8. Chadron, 16; 9, Hay Springs, 10; 10, Crawford, 6; 11, Cody-Kilgore, 1.
100--4, Johnny Ziller, G-R, 13.31.
200--1, Tayten Haas, Hem, 26.78.
400--3, Tayten Haas, Hem, 1:01.20; 5, Mason Albrecht, HS, 1:05.54; 6, Jace Paopao, Chad, 1:05.98.
800--2, Mason Albrecht, HS, 2:41.30; 5, Robbie Musfelt, G-R, 2:45.42.
1600--5, Hunter Brewer, G-R, 6:25.0.
100 hurdles--6, Jake Eggers, Hem, 20.86.
200 hurdles--1, Tayven Jenkins, Chad, 34.76; 2, Jake Eggers, Hem, 35.88; 6; Jake Bryner, Hem, 37.38.
4x100 relay--4, Chadron, 56.68.
4x400 relay--3, Gordon-Rushville, 4:46.80.
Shot put--3, Gunner Lemmon, Craw, 26-7; 4-7 tie, Owen Plog, Hem, and Deven Marshall, G-R, 26-2.
Discus--4, Deven Marshall, G-R, 77-5; 5, Owen Plog, Hem, 74-3; 6, Jace Paopao, Chad, 71-2.
Long jump--3, Johnny Ziller, G-R, 15-3 ¾; 4, Tayten Haas, Hem, 15- ½.
Triple jump--1, Johnny Ziller, G-R, 30-2; 2, Ryan Ragsdale, Hem, 26-11 ½; 3, Jaxon Kearns, G-R, 26-10 ½; 4, Jake Eggers, Hem, 26-10 ½.
High jump--6, Cade Smith, Chad, 4-8 ¼.
8th Grade Boys
1, Scottsbluff, 130; 2, Chadron, 105; 3, Gering, 96; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 30; 5, Hay Springs, 22; 6, Hemingford, 16; 7, Alliance St. Agnes, 12; 8-9, Alliance and Cody-Kilgore, 8; 10, Bennett County, 1.
100--1, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 11.75; 3, Davin Serres, Chad, 12.55.
200--2, Talon Jelinek, Chad, 26.50; 3, Dylan Raymer, HS, 27.16.
400--1, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 55.35; 3, Bronson Freeseman, G-R, 1:06.60; 5, Dylan Raymer, HS, 1:02.83.
800--5, Tobias Berndt, G-R, 2:40.18; 6, Owen Wess, Chad, 2:42.30.
1600--3, Tobias Berndt, G-R, 5:36.0.
100 hurdles--1, Bronson Freeseman, G-R, 16.84; 2, Dylan Raymer, HS, 16.90; 3, Gavin Bell, Hem, 18.20; 6, Cade Smith, Chad, 20.66.
200 hurdles--1, Davin Serres, Chad, 29.08; 2, Gavin Bell, Hem, 30-41; 3, Dylan Young, HS, 32.11.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Cade Smith, Davin Serres, Talon Jelinek), 50.60.
4x400 relay--3, Gordon-Rushville, 4:46.80.
Shot put--2, Jon Fintel, Chad, 34-7; 4, Alex Fisher, Chad, 33-1; 5, Zane Cullers, Chad, 31-8; 6, Mike Helmink, Hem, 31-4 ½.
Discus--5, Zane Cullers, Chad, 84-6.
Long jump--1, Davin Serres, Chad, 18-2; 3, Talon Jelinek, Chad, 16-6; 4, Quinn Bailey, 16-4 ½; 6, Gavin Bell, Hem, 15-8.
Triple jump--3, Owen Wess, Chad, 29-8; 4, Jose Obando, 27-1.
High jump--6, Cade Smith, Chad, 4-8 ¼.