The Chadron Middle School teams had some superb performances at the Western Conference Track and Field Meet at Alliance on Saturday, May 4.
The Chadron 8th grade girls placed in every event except the pole vault while winning their team title by scoring 122 points, five more than Gering and seven more than Scottsbluff.
The 8th grade boys were fourth with 76 points, the 7th grade girls were third with 88 and the 7th grade boys placed sixth with 30.
Leaders for the 8th grade girls included Makinley Fuller, who won the 200 hurdles, was third in the 100 hurdles and ran the opening leg on the first place 4x400 relay. The other relay team members were Marlee Pinnt, Laney Klemke and Micaiah Fuller.
Klembe also was second in the 800 meters and tied for second in the high jump, Pinnt was fourth in three events--the 400 and both hurdle races--and Micaiah Fuller was fifth in both hurdles.
In addition, Ember Diers was first in the 200 and second in the 100 dashes and Austin Bruhn was the runner-up in the discus for the 8th grade champions.
The 8th grade boys were led by Xander Provance, who won both hurdles while posting some of the best times in the state and nation this spring. He ran the 100 hurdles in 14.46 seconds, not quite as fast as his 14.29 on April 27 that was best time in the nation, but his time of 27.52 seconds in the 200s at the conference meet was tops in the nation for an 8th grader.
Provance wasn’t the only Chadron entry to earn points in the hurdles at the conference meet by any means. Rhett Cullers was second in the 100-meter race and Malichi Swallow was third, Glen Hinman fifth and Cullers sixth in the 200s.
Swallow also was the runner-up in the 400 meters and joined with Seth Gaswich, Kolby Denke and Provance to win the 4x100 relay. Caden Galbraith added some punch in the distances by placing second in the 1600 and fourth in the 800.
Leaders for the 7th grade girls included Grace Pyle, who won both the 800 and 1600 races as well as the high jump. She also helped the Junior Cards place second in the 4x400 relay. Other members of the relay team were Kinley Richardson, who also took third in both sprints; Demi Ferguson, who was second in the 400; and Maci Rutledge, who placed in both hurdles.
Richardson also ran on the second place 4x100 relay along with Jaleigh McCartney, Taverra Sayaloune and Lauren Rasmussen. Haylee Wild finished third in both of the throws.
Chadron’s 7th grade boys also finished second in their 4x100 relay event. That quartet was comprised of Hudson Cross, Collin Dailey, Gage Wild and Ayden Banson.
The team scores and Chadron’s placings follow:
7th Grade Girls
Team scores--1, Scottsbluff, 150; 2, Sidney, 96.5; 3. Chadron, 88; 4, Gering, 54.5; 5-6. Alliance and Alliance St. Agnes, 32; 7, Hemingford, 12.
Chadron’s placings:
100--3, Kinley Richardson, 14.56.
200--3, Kinley Richardson, 30.24.
400--2, Demi Ferguson, 67.56
800--1, Grace Pyle, 2:40.22.
1600--1, Grace Pyle, 5:51.72.
100 hurdles--5, Maci Rutledge, 20.07.
200 hurdles--4, Maci Rutledge, 34.60.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Kinley Richardson, Jaleigh McCartney, Taverra Sayaloune, Lauren Rasmussen), 58.92.
4x400 relay--2, Chadron (Kinley Richardson, Maci Rutledge, Demi Ferguson, Grace Pyle), 4:39.57.
Shot put--3, Haylee Wild, 23-11 ½; 6, Kaylee Sprock, 22- ½.
Discus--3, Haylee Wild, 63-7.
Long jump--6, Ashlyn Morrison, 12-1 ½.
High jump--1, Grace Pyle, 4-8.
Triple jump--6, Kenli Boeselager, 22-7.
7th Grade Boys
Team scores--1. Gering, 135; 2, Sidney, 114; 3, Scottsbluff, 96; 4, Alliance, 52.5; 5, Alliance St. Agnes, 34.5; 6, Chadron 30.
Chadron’s placing:
100--3, Ayden Branson, 13.49.
200--6, Ayden Branson, 28.57.
400--5, Johnnie Reed, 65.05.
100 hurdles--4, Collin Dailey, 20.73.
200 hurdles--5, Johnnie Reed, 35.32.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Hudson Cross, Collin Dailey, Gage Wild, Ayden Branson), 56.60.
4x400 relay--4, Chadron, 4:46.39.
Shot put--6, Hudson Cross, 28-8.
Triple jump--5, Austin Taylor, 27-10.
8th Grade Girls
Team scores--1, Chadron, 122; 2, Gering, 117; 3, Scottsbluff, 115; 4, Hemingford, 44; Sidney, 23; 6, Alliance St. Agnes, 22; 7, Alliance, 11.
Chadron placings:
100--2, Ember Diers, 14.39.
200--1, Ember Diers, 30.06.
400--3, McKinley Fuller, 67.99; 4, Marlee Pinnt, 70.26.
800--2, Laney Klemke, 2:33.89.
1600--3, Aspen Graves, 6:14.03; 4, Emma Witte, 6:20.30.
100 hurdles--3, Mackinley Fuller, 18.36; 4, Marlee Pinnt, 18.43; 5, Micaiah Fuller, 19.10.
200 hurdles--1, Mackinley Fuller, 32.87; 4, Marlee Pintt, 33.49; 5, Micaiah Fuller, 34.49.
4x100 relay--3, Chadron, 58.60.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Makinley Fuller, Marlee Pinnt, Laney Klemke, Micaiah Fuller), 4:35.19.
Shot put--6, Hailey Raymer, 25-2 ½.
Discus--2, Austin Bruhn, 74-6.
Long jump--5, Jayrah Ngoi, 13-1.
Triple jump--6, Jayrah Ngoi, 29-04.
High jump--2 tie, Laney Klemke, 4-4; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, 4-4.
8th Grade Boys
Team scores--1, Scottsbluff, 119; 2, Gering, 107; 3, Sidney, 78; 4, Chadron, 76; 5, Alliance, 46; 6, Hemingford, 39.
Chadron placings:
400--2, Malichi Swallow, 57.63.
800--4, Caden Galbraith, 2:32.98.
1600--2, Caden Galbraith, 5:17.53.
100 hurdles--1, Xander Provance, 14.46; 2, Rhett Cullers, 15.62.
200--hurdles--1, Xander Provance, 27.52; 3, Malachi Swallow, 29.04; 5, Glen Hinman, 30.53; 6, Rhett Cullers, 30.80.
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Seth Gaswick, Malachi Swallow, Kolby Denke, Xander Provance), 49.52.
4x400 relay--4, Chadron, 4:20.10.
Triple jump--5, Kolby Denke, 32-3.
High jump--6, Jason Jensen, 5-0.