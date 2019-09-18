The Chadron girls placed second and the boys finished third in the middle school portion of the Chadron State College Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
Gering won the girls’ team title with 19 points, while Chadron was the runner-up with 39 to slip past Scottsbluff, which had 41.
Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary was the individual winner over the 1.8-mile course in 11:19.61. Grace Pyle of Chadron was second at 11:26.47 and Gabrielle Moreno of Gering was third at 11:40.74.
Teagan Bach was the Junior Cardinals’ No. 2 runner, placing eighth in 12:20.80. Teammate Eliena Uhing was 10th. The fourth Chadron runner was Averielle Sager, 24th.
You have free articles remaining.
Gordon-Rushville’s Tyra American Horse was 12th.
Scottsbluff won the boys’ team title with 26 points, followed by Sidney with 29 and Chadron with 55.
The individual winner was Hans Bastron of Sidney at 10:11.53. He was followed by two Garden County entries, Zeke Christiansen at 10:37.68 and Gunner Roberson at 10:39.20.
Chadron’s leader was Ayden Branson, who was ninth in 11:05.79. The other Cardinals on the team were Andrew Sommerville, 17th; Chayse Swinney, 19th; and Austin Taylor, 21.