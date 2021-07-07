Junior Nationals go 1-1, host District Tourney this weekend

Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha Juniors’ baseball team will host the Class B District Baseball Tournament this weekend. The Junior Nats’ first game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Maurice Horse Field.
Alliance, Gering, Ogallala and Sidney will be the other teams involved.
Last week, the Juniors split a pair of games on the road. They downed Newcastle 13-6 on Thursday night, but were edged 2-1 by Gordon while playing at Modisett Field in Rushville on Friday night. They entered this week with an 8-6-1 record.
The Nationals scored two runs in the top of the first at Newcastle, but the hosts scored four times in the bottom of that inning. Chadron answered with three runs in the top of the second, but the Wyoming team tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the third.
The visitors added one run in the fourth to go back on top, then had a seven-run uprising in the fifth to take charge for keeps. Newcastle scored its final run in the fifth. Neither team reached home in the sixth.
Specifics about the game are meager, but according to the boxscore, Chadron outhit the hosts eight to four and also was issued nine walks while Newcastle had drew only three.
Both Kobe Bissonette and Tobin Meyer had two hits for the winners, and Meyer both scored and drove in three runs while batting ninth in the order. Quinn Bailey, who was the Nationals’ leadoff batter and walked three times, pitched the first five innings for the victory. Drew Milburn hurled the sixth and retired the side on seven pitches.
The fielding was on the sloppy side. Newcastle was charged with six errors and Chadron with five.
The Nationals scored their only run against Gordon on Friday night in the fourth inning when Broc Berry, who had walked, stole a base and advanced on an infield out, and scored on Ryan Vahrenkamp’s sacrifice fly.
Gordon posted both of its runs in the fifth, when Traiton Starr and Logan Slama came home on Junebug Walking’s single.
The Regulators’ Jace Freeseman threw all seven innings while giving up three hits--a double by Bailey and singles by Meyer and Jordan Bissonette. Freeseman struck out five and walked no one.
Gordon had seven hits, including two by both Slama and Aydon McDonald. Nationals starter Caden Buskirk gave up six hits, walked two and fanned two. Brady Daniels threw the final inning, gave up a hit and struck out one.
The long-time rivals were well-matched this summer. Both teams scored 12 runs in the three games they played against one another. The Chadron Juniors won the season-opener 10-9 and the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after eight innings during the recent Wood Bat Tournament. A week later Gordon won 2-1.