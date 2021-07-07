Junior Nationals go 1-1, host District Tourney this weekend

Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha Juniors’ baseball team will host the Class B District Baseball Tournament this weekend. The Junior Nats’ first game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Maurice Horse Field.

Alliance, Gering, Ogallala and Sidney will be the other teams involved.

Last week, the Juniors split a pair of games on the road. They downed Newcastle 13-6 on Thursday night, but were edged 2-1 by Gordon while playing at Modisett Field in Rushville on Friday night. They entered this week with an 8-6-1 record.

The Nationals scored two runs in the top of the first at Newcastle, but the hosts scored four times in the bottom of that inning. Chadron answered with three runs in the top of the second, but the Wyoming team tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the third.

The visitors added one run in the fourth to go back on top, then had a seven-run uprising in the fifth to take charge for keeps. Newcastle scored its final run in the fifth. Neither team reached home in the sixth.

Specifics about the game are meager, but according to the boxscore, Chadron outhit the hosts eight to four and also was issued nine walks while Newcastle had drew only three.