Junior Nationals persist to capture tourney title

However, Legion Head Coach Bruce Parish’s efforts to develop as many pitchers as possible during winter workouts in a building owned by KCSR Radio beginning in early January paid dividends. Five other players toed the pitcher’s rubber in succeeding games and had creditable performances. Some of them had seldom, if ever, pitched during the regular season, but they remembered the basics, got the ball over the plate and let their teammates help them out of a few jams.

The only hits Frye gave up in his masterpiece against Gering were a single up the middle in the first inning and a dribbler down the first base line that died before the pitcher could pick it up in the second frame. Gering’s only other baserunners came off a pair of walks. None reached second base.

The Junior Nats finished with a dozen hits, three by Broc Berry and two apiece by Seth Gaswick, Dawson Dunbar, Xander Provance and Noah Brown. Provance’s single up the middle scored Dunbar, who had walked and stole second, with the eighth run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

Alliance, which did not play on Friday, was Chadron’s foe in the first game Saturday. The Spartans scored once in each of the first three innings, but the Nationals tallied twice in the top of the fourth by taking advantage to two Alliance errors to tie the count at 3-3.