Junior Nationals split one-run games last week

Cody Hall added two hits for the visitors, who finished with 11 altogether.

Drew Romick led Alliance with three hits while Kellen Muhr, Brantz Halouska and Mario Garza each had two. Halouska drove in four runs.

Things were a lot more fun for the Chadron team Thursday night.

Officially known as the Westco Express, the Scottsbluff team took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Chadron pitcher Shane Frye issued all three of the walks that he gave up in the game. Leadoff batter Keegan Nation’s double followed, driving in two of the runs.

Chadron finally scored in the bottom of the fifth and then used a three-run uprising in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. Shane Gaswick drove in two runs in the sixth with single and Frye followed with another RBI single.

The Express tied the score in the top of the seventh. After Frye fanned the first batter with a changeup, the second hitter, Abel Garcia, struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt, but the ball got past the catcher and Garcia reached first.