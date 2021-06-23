Junior Nationals win three games on road

The Chadron Juniors baseball team won three games by healthy margins on the road beginning with an 18-8 romp at Martin last Thursday evening and ending with two victories at Valentine on Sunday.
One of the highlights at Valentine saw Broc Barry give up just one hit and one walk during a 6-1 victory over the hosts. The Juniors, sponsored by First National Bank-Omaha, also won 7-4 over Hershland, comprised of players from Hershey and Sutherland, on Sunday.
The Chadron crew did much of its damage on the basepaths. They stole nine bases at Martin and a dozen against Hershland.
The Junior Nats, who led 11-1 after two innings, also outhit Martin 16-6. Seth Gaswick, Caden Buskirk and Trey Hendrickson all had three hits for the winners, while Kobe Bissonette and Trace White both had two. Gaswick both doubled and tripled, while driving in four runs. Bissonette had three RBIs.
Hendrickson was the starting pitcher and gave up just one hit and one run during his three-inning stint. Rush O’Neill drove in four of Martin’s runs.
Berry threw just 86 pitches, 58 of them strikes, during his seven innings on the hill. He struck out seven Valentine batters. The hosts’ No. 9 hitter, James Woodraska, got his team’s only hit. Chadron had nine hits, three of them by Kobe Bissonette.
Jordan Bissonette, Quinn Bailey, Noah Brown, Drew Milburn and White all doubled.
Hershland got off to a 2-0 lead in the other game at Valentine, then scored twice in the seventh for its four runs. The Nationals posted lone runs in the second, third and fifth frames and scored four times in the fourth.
Both teams had eight hits and drew four walks, but while Chadron was swiping 12 bases, Hershland stole just two bases and had three players thrown out while trying to steal. Bailey stole four bases and Hendrickson three for the winners.
Jordan Bissonette had three of the Nationals’ hits and Bailey two. Brown gave up just two hits while throwing the first 3.2 innings for Chadron. Kobe Bissonette went the rest of the way in the seven-inning contest.
The Chadron Juniors will host a Wood Bat Tournament beginning Friday at Maurice Horse Field. Eight teams will participate. The Nationals are due to play Friday and Sunday.