Junior Nationals win three games on road

The Chadron Juniors baseball team won three games by healthy margins on the road beginning with an 18-8 romp at Martin last Thursday evening and ending with two victories at Valentine on Sunday.

One of the highlights at Valentine saw Broc Barry give up just one hit and one walk during a 6-1 victory over the hosts. The Juniors, sponsored by First National Bank-Omaha, also won 7-4 over Hershland, comprised of players from Hershey and Sutherland, on Sunday.

The Chadron crew did much of its damage on the basepaths. They stole nine bases at Martin and a dozen against Hershland.

The Junior Nats, who led 11-1 after two innings, also outhit Martin 16-6. Seth Gaswick, Caden Buskirk and Trey Hendrickson all had three hits for the winners, while Kobe Bissonette and Trace White both had two. Gaswick both doubled and tripled, while driving in four runs. Bissonette had three RBIs.

Hendrickson was the starting pitcher and gave up just one hit and one run during his three-inning stint. Rush O’Neill drove in four of Martin’s runs.

Berry threw just 86 pitches, 58 of them strikes, during his seven innings on the hill. He struck out seven Valentine batters. The hosts’ No. 9 hitter, James Woodraska, got his team’s only hit. Chadron had nine hits, three of them by Kobe Bissonette.