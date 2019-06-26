The First National Bank North Platte Junior Nationals hosted their annual home tournament this weekend, inviting teams from Scottsbluff, Gering, Gordon-Rushville and Alliance to Chadron.
The Nationals went 2-2 during the round-robin tournament beginning Friday evening with a 4-2 loss to the Alliance First National Spartans Juniors. Saturday they earned a 10-4 win against Gordon-Rushville’s Post 34 Regulators and a 4-1 win over B&C Steel Gering. In their final game of the tourney, Sunday, they fell 14-1 to Westco Express, of Scottsbluff.
In all, the Junior Nationals played six games in five days last week, playing .500 ball through their busiest stretch of the season. Wednesday they earned a 14-7 win over Bridgeport to kick off their 3-3 week and Thursday they dropped an away game to Alliance, 11-5, prior to the start of the home tournament on Friday.
The team is now 7-11.
Saturday morning, the juniors trailed Gordon-Rushville 4-3 heading into their final at-bat, but a double by Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar to open the inning was a sign of things to come and the Nationals put up six runs to take the lead 9-4.
Hits from Dunbar, Xander Provance and Eric Vahrenkamp, along with five free bases from a breakdown in the Regulators’ pitching helped the Nationals take advantage of their final opportunity to create offense.
Chadron’s fielders provided the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh and after walking two batters, Provance ended the game with a strikeout.
Though Chadron’s Cobie Bila started the game, Provance was given the win. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out four batters while walking five.
Bila gave up four hits and four runs in 3.1 innings. He ended the game with a .571 strike percentage, struck out seven batters and walked five.
Both Bila and Dunbar each had two of the Nationals’ seven hits in the game. In four at-bats, Dunbar reached base on three occasions and scored three runs. He had a single RBI.
Later that day against Gering, the Nationals’ Sawyer Haag broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth and provided the game-winning run when he was batted in by teammate Ryan Vahrenkamp.
Before putting himself in scoring position by stealing second and third, Haag nearly didn’t make it to first, setting foot on the bag just moments before the throw entered the first basemen’s glove after he hit a grounder to third.
Chadron added two more runs in the top of the seventh to lead 4-1 and Dunbar put an end to another scoreless Gering inning, and the game, by picking off a base runner at second.
Dunbar struck out nine batters in seven innings pitched and allowed just three hits.
Chadron’s offense had four hits in the game. Haag and Vahrenkamp each had one of the team’s two RBIs.
Wednesday, June 19, against Bridgeport, the Nationals looked as if they’d put the game away early, but their offense slowed some following a seven-run performance in the first.
Down 9-0, Bridgeport drove in three runs in the third and two in the fourth to trail 10-5 after four, but couldn’t keep Chadron from scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth to the lead 14-7 after six.
Against Scottsbluff, Sunday, the Nationals gave up nine runs in the top of the first and were unable to close the distance before the mercy rule came into effect after they’d fallen behind 14-1 in four innings.
It was the second big loss of the week for the Nationals who on Thursday gave up six runs in the first and three runs in the fifth in an 11-5 defeat by Alliance. During the loss, the Nationals scored a single run in each inning but the first.
Friday night, in their first game of the Chadron tournament, the Spartans once again got the best of the Nationals, but in a much closer game.
Scoreless after five innings, the Spartans and Nationals each scored two in the sixth inning. Alliance put pressure on Chadron after adding two more to lead 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh and the Nationals were unable to mount a comeback.
Chadron’s Shane Fry took the loss in the game, but struck out nine batters and walked none in seven innings pitched.
Wednesday, the Junior Nationals travelled to Gering, but results of the game were not available at time of print. Thursday, they host the Casper Crush 16 and under team in a double-header beginning at 4 p.m. at Maurice Horse Field.