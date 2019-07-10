First National Bank North Platte Nationals’ Xander Provance hit a home run and a double and was credited with three runs in the team’s final game of the regular season, Sunday, an 11-8 loss to Valentine.
The Junior Nationals were close in all three games they played last week, but failed to get a win during the three-game road-trip. The trio of away games began on July 2 with a 4-3 loss to Sidney and continued on Wednesday with a 6-5 loss to Scottsbluff’s Westco Express before Sunday’s loss to Valentine.
Provance’s hit over the left field wall against Valentine put the Nationals up 1-0 after one inning. The team then extended their lead to 4-0 with runs from Garret Reece, Shane Frye and Chayton Bynes in the top of the second.
But in the bottom of the second Valentine found its offense and took a one-run lead after scoring six runs in the inning. Then, tied 6-6 after four, the team scored five runs between the fifth and sixth to push their lead to 11-6. With two outs in the inning the Nationals were able to score two runs on hits from Tony Sanchez and Jordan Bissonette but ultimately fell short.
Provance went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Nationals, was credited with one RBI and three runs. He was also walked once.
The Nationals used six pitchers in the game, none of whom pitched more than 1.5 innings except Cobie Bila who struck out two and allowed no hits or runs in two innings.
Wednesday, the Junior Nationals led Westco Express 5-2 heading into the final inning of the game, but a pair of walks and an error put the game-tying runs on base and they were driven on a double by Westco’s Andon Pittman and a single by Dario Rodrigues. With one out and the game tied, Tristan Garcia scored Pittman on a ground ball to third to end the game.
Chadron’s Provance was given the loss in the game but threw just five pitches in the final inning. Dawson Dunbar pitched six innings, allowing two runs and one hit. He struck out seven and walked six. Shane Frye threw 17 pitches in the bottom of the seventh giving up four runs and two hits.
In Sidney, Tuesday, the Nationals were down early after Sidney scored three runs in the first inning and trailed 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh.
Daniel Wellnitz started the inning out strong for the Nationals, hitting a double to left field. Levi Van Beek kept the offensive momentum going by single on a fly ball to center field, moving Wellnitz to third. Dunbar then singled to score Wellnitz and put the tying run on second base, but the Nationals couldn’t get the final run the needed to send the game to the bottom of the seventh.
The Nationals’ Collin Brennan pitched six innings in the game giving up four runs and two hits. He struck out three batters and walked five in the loss.
The Junior Nationals will be the fifth seed of their upcoming district tournament played at Sidney’s Legion Park beginning Friday. The Nats will face second-seed Ogallala in their first game at 1 p.m. The five-day tournament will be completed July 16.