After more than two weeks without a game, the First National Bank North Platte Junior Nationals returned to action last week, winning two of their five games.
The Nationals bookended their week with two wins, starting with a 6-1 win over Sidney at home, June 5, and ending with a 9-6 victory over Gordon, Sunday, at the B&C Steel Tournament in Gering.
The Nationals held a an 8-1 lead over the Gordon-Rushville Post 34 Junior Regulators, Sunday, but allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth to allow the Regulators to get within two runs before closing out the inning and the game.
In the top of the third, the National’s Jackson Behrends hit a line drive to center field to score two runs and Dawson Dunbar hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Behrends the next at bat, to put the team up 3-0 early. Chadron’s defense then held the Regulators to one run while adding another of their own in the third and two in each of the fifth and sixth innings to build their lead.
The Nationals’ Shane Frye pitched 5.2 innings in the game, striking out eight batters and allowing six runs on seven hits. After throwing close to 100 pitches, Frye was relieved by Dunbar, who threw just one pitch, which the defense turned into the final out.
Dunbar led the team offensively hitting on 3 of 5 at bats and driving in four runs.
Against Sidney earlier that week, the Nationals got all of their offense in the fourth and fifth innings, and nearly held their opponent scoreless, save for one run allowed in the top of the sixth.
After three scoreless innings, RBIs from the National’s Daniel Wellnitz and Xander Provance opened scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Chadron then wrapped up their scoring with two runs in the fifth to lead 6-0.
Dunbar pitched five innings for the Nationals in the win, striking out seven batters and allowing just one hit before being relieved by Shane Frye who walked three and struck out one.
Following the Sidney win, the Junior Nationals took to the road against a strong Alliance team that cruised to a 10-0 win, Thursday.
Both Dunbar and Provance had two hits in the game, but the team couldn’t solve the Alliance defense.
On Saturday, the Nationals travelled to the B&C Steel Tournament in Gering where they suffered a 9-1 loss to Fort Morgan and 5-2 loss to Casper before their win on Sunday.
Against Casper, the Nationals scored two in the first inning and clung to a 2-2 tie going into the seventh inning. Casper scored three runs in the top of the inning to go ahead 5-2 and held the Nationals scoreless in the bottom to get the win.
Tuesday the Junior Nationals travelled to Bridgeport to face the Bombers and on Wednesday the team travelled to Casper for two games against the Casper Crush. Results of the games were unavailable at time of print.
On Friday, the Juniors host Gordon-Rushville at home.