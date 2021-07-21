Juniors breeze to victory again in title game

Drew Milburn walked to load the bases. Although Chadron’s leadoff hitter, Quinn Bailey, struck out, Kobe Bissonette’s grounder short was bobbled, allowing Gaswick to score and Bissonette to reach first to reload the bases.

With singles to left field, both Broc Berry and Jordan Bissonette drove in a run. Caden Buskirk’s popup was caught by Alliance second baseman Landen Crowe, but Noah Brown’s grounder hopped over Crowe’s head, scoring two runs to put the Nationals ahead 5-1.

Alliance retaliated a bit in the bottom of the third, when Kysen Walker and Kaden Ferguson led off with singles and Espen Lanik walked to load the bases. One out later, Crowe drove in two runs by hitting the ball over Drew Milburn’s head in left field. However, Berry struck out the next two Spartans to limit the damage.

The Nationals got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings after the leadoff batters walked.

Vahrenkamp scored in the fifth after stealing second, moved to third on Kobi Bissonette’s infield hit and went home when the Alliance catcher’s throw in an attempt to pick off Bissonette got away from the first baseman.