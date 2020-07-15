Juniors hosting Area Tournament this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors baseball team will host the Class B Area Tournament this weekend at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street.

The Chadron team is the No. 3 seed in the five-team field and will open the action at 4:30 on Friday by playing No. 4 seed Gering. That game will be followed by No. 1 seed Sidney taking on No. 5 seed Sheridan County.

Saturday’s first game will pit the winner of the Chadron-Gering game against No. 2 seed Alliance at 11:30. The losers of games 1 and 2 played on Friday will meet at 2 p.m. The Saturday schedule will also include a 4:30 contest between the winner of the Sidney-Sheridan County game and the winner of the first game on Saturday.

Sunday’s action will begin at 2 p.m. What could be the championship game will be played at 4:30. Another game will be played at 7 if it’s needed.

The Junior Nationals began this week with a 9-7 record. There were to play at Sidney on Tuesday night and at Gering tonight (Wednesday) prior to the Area Tourney. Chadron’s Seniors team was to play the second games at Sidney and Gering those nights.