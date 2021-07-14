Juniors overwhelm first three foes in District Tourney

Chadron led just 5-0 after six innings, but tallied seven times in the two segments of the seventh. The winners finished with eight hits by seven players, including two by Noah Brown. Ogallala managed just three hits off starter Broc Berry, who pitched the first six innings before the clouds burst. Brady Daniels closed the game on Saturday, giving up one hit while facing only four batters and preserving the shutout.

The win over Gering, which had knocked off Sidney in the tourney’s first game on Friday, was a big one. The visitors had edged the Nationals three times by one run during the regular season by scores of 16-15, 9-8 and 4-3.

But Chadron scored two runs in the first and five in the second on Saturday en route to the 12-4 triumph. The Nationals pounded out 13 hits with Kobe Brissonette getting three and Quinn Bailey, Jordan Bissonnette and Caden Buskirk two apiece.

Coach Kyle Sanders used three pitchers--Kobe Bissonette, Brown and Buskirk. Gering hit safely in all six innings, but finished with only seven, all singles, and drew no walks until Buskirk gave up two to lead off the sixth. However, he struck out two of the last three to end the game. Gering scored lone runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

The Nationals had 14 hits and tallied 13 runs while crushing Alliance on Sunday night.