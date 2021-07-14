Juniors overwhelm first three foes in District Tourney

After struggling at times during the season, Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors peaked at the right time this past weekend, outscoring their opponents 37-6 and going 3-0 while hosting the District American Legion Tournament at Maurice Horse Field.
As this was written, the tournament wasn’t over. The Junior Nationals still had to win one more game to earn their ticket to the state tournament that begins Thursday in Waverly. But they had certainly been impressive heading into the championship game that was to be played Tuesday night.
Their opponent was either Alliance or Gering, which played Monday night. That winner would have to knock off the Chadron team twice Tuesday night to win the tourney.
“We’ve had our ups and downs this season, but we’ve improved and when we can put our best nine players on the field, we’re pretty good,” said the Legion program manager, Bruce Parish.
After winning seven games in a row the last two weeks, the Juniors had a 13-7-1 record.
Chadron opened the tourney with a 12-0 blanking of Ogallala, then defeated Gering 12-4 on Saturday and whipped Alliance 13-2 on Sunday night. The hosts did about everything well, outhitting their opponents 34-13 and committing just one error.
The Nationals held an 8-0 lead over Ogallala late Friday night when the game was interrupted in the top of the seventh inning by rain with Chadron at bat. Play resumed Saturday afternoon, when the hosts added four more runs to lock up the verdict.
Chadron led just 5-0 after six innings, but tallied seven times in the two segments of the seventh. The winners finished with eight hits by seven players, including two by Noah Brown. Ogallala managed just three hits off starter Broc Berry, who pitched the first six innings before the clouds burst. Brady Daniels closed the game on Saturday, giving up one hit while facing only four batters and preserving the shutout.
The win over Gering, which had knocked off Sidney in the tourney’s first game on Friday, was a big one. The visitors had edged the Nationals three times by one run during the regular season by scores of 16-15, 9-8 and 4-3.
But Chadron scored two runs in the first and five in the second on Saturday en route to the 12-4 triumph. The Nationals pounded out 13 hits with Kobe Brissonette getting three and Quinn Bailey, Jordan Bissonnette and Caden Buskirk two apiece.
Coach Kyle Sanders used three pitchers--Kobe Bissonette, Brown and Buskirk. Gering hit safely in all six innings, but finished with only seven, all singles, and drew no walks until Buskirk gave up two to lead off the sixth. However, he struck out two of the last three to end the game. Gering scored lone runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.
The Nationals had 14 hits and tallied 13 runs while crushing Alliance on Sunday night.
The hosts lived dangerously in the first two innings. Brown, the starting pitcher, had control problems and walked the first three Spartans in both frames. However, Alliance scored only once each time and never scored again.
Buskirk took over on the mound with the bases loaded in the second inning. While the Spartans got one run on Buskirk’s wild pitch, he retired the side on just seven pitches. He won a “cat and mouse game” by nailing an Alliance baserunner who had slowed down while trying to draw a throw at second (and succeeding), caught a popup near the mound and threw out the third batter by fielding a bounding ball and firing to first.
The Nationals scored twice in the first inning, three times in the second, once in the fourth and seven runs in the fourth, when they had six hits.
After his pitching problem, Brown finished with a team-high three hits. Bailey, Ryan Vahrenkamp and Drew Milburn all had two. Bailey stole three bases and scored three times.
The Sunday night game had two special defensive plays. Alliance’s Tyzon Brown made a running, over-the-shoulder catch of Berry’s drive into deep left field with the bases loaded in the third inning. The next inning, Berry, the Nats’ shortstop, made a running, jumping grab of Brown’s shot that was headed for left center field.