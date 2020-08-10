Juniors’ tournament success sparked Legion program

Chadron’s American Legion baseball program moved in the right direction this summer, particularly at the Juniors’ level.
The Juniors finished with a 14-10-1 record and won both their own Wood Bat Tournament and the area tourney, which they also hosted and became known as the Panhandle COVID Tournament since the state tournament had been cancelled a couple of months earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Juniors had a good season,” said Bruce Parish, manager of the Legion program, which is sponsored primarily by the First National Bank-Omaha. “There were a lot of good players on that roster and many of them have another year of Junior eligibility. A few of them will probably play nearly full-time with the Seniors. That’s OK because we’ve got some good kids coming up from the Babe Ruth program who can take up the slack and will need to be playing.
The Juniors won both of the tournaments in dramatic fashion.
They won the Wood Bat Tournament in late June by scoring three runs during their last time at bat while edging Valentine 7-5 and the Twin Cities Express from Scottsbluff 7-6 in the final two games.
About a month later, the Junior Nationals won the Panhandle showdown by winning their last four games, three of them during the finals on Sunday. None of the victories was by more than three runs and at least one of them was over each of the top challengers--Gering, Alliance and Sidney. A loss in any one of the four contests would have eliminated the Junior Nationals, but that team, coached by Colby Ellis and Connor Blumenthal, prevailed.
While the Twin Cities Express was not in the Panhandle Tourney because that team is in Class A and the others are in B, the Chadron club also won three of the four games over the younger Scottsbluff teams during the regular season, for another season highlight.
The Juniors hit the ball well, finishing with a .364 team batting average. They also had a .495 on base percentage.
Five Juniors hit at least .400 and a half dozen more hit at least .333.
First-year Junior Xander Provance, who often played with the Seniors, led the way with a .480 batting average Juniors’ games, collecting 24 hits in 50 at bats. He also drew 12 walks to boost his on-base percentage to .594. Once he was on base, he frequently used his speed to swipe another bag.
Left-handed hitting Noah Brown was close behind with a .471 average, going 24 of 51 at the plate. Seth Gaswick led the Juniors with 30 hits in 66 at bats for a resounding .455 average, and was credited with a team-high 22 runs batted in, one more than Brown. Each of the top three hitters also covered lots of ground in the outfield.
Broc Berry, who generally played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, also hit well, finishing with a .419 batting average with 26 hits in 62 at bats. He was a master at fouling off pitches until he got the one he wanted. He struck out just six times while drawing a team-high 16 walks.
Although a Junior in eligibility, Dawson Dunbar spent nearly all season with the Seniors. An exception was during the Juniors’ Tourney, when the Seniors were idle and he played for the younger team. He had nine hits in 22 Junior at bats for a .409 average and struck out just once.
Chadron coaches also insisted that Dunbar was among the best fielding shortstops in the Panhandle, regardless his eligibility designation.
The season was a paradox for Garrett Reece, who completed his Juniors’ eligibility this summer. He frustrated the coaches by taking too many called third strikes, and, in fact, fanned 22 times, two more than his base hit total. But he still batted .370 and led the Junior Nats with runs scored with 24.
Reece also walked 12 times and was plunked by pitches five times while compiling a .521 on-base percentages. Defensively, he impressed the other teams’ coaches enough that he shared the all-star honors as the Juniors’ catcher.
Cory Hall is another full-time Juniors’ starter who will be moving up to the Seniors’ next season. He also struck out too often, but when he made contact it counted, and his .346 batting average was respectable.
As previously reported on the Record’s sports pages, the Chadron baseball program took a hit when the family of Shane Frye, the team’s top pitcher, moved to New Mexico as the season was ending. He finished with a 4-0 win-loss record and a 1.95 earned run average, pitched 28.2 innings and yielded just 16 hits while striking out 39 and walking only 10.
Berry, who was 3-0, had 25 strike outs in 27.3 innings and a 3.54 ERA, this summer, will be the most experienced pitcher returning for the Juniors next year. But Parish said some other 2020 Juniors mainstays such as Brown and Gaswick are apt to pitch part-time for the Juniors, but while also playing in the outfield for the Seniors.
Parish was disappointed with the Seniors’ .303 cumulative batting average this summer. He said it’s about 50 points lower than it needed to be for the team to be more competitive. The Seniors finished with an 8-12 record.
Trevor Berry and Cole Madsen led the full-time Seniors at the plate. Berry had 19 hits in 54 at bats for a .352 average and Madsen had 14 hits in 40 at bats for a .350 average. Berry struck out just four times.
Provance and Dunbar capitalized on their opportunities to play for the older team. Provance was nine of 19 at the plate in Seniors’ games for a .474 average and Dunbar was 14 of 44 for a .318 figure.
Overall, Provance hit .478 (33-69) and Dunbar .348 (23-66) during the summer. Provance also did some effective relief pitching for both teams. An arm problem limited Dunbar’s pitching this summer, but hopefully he’ll be available for that next season.
Besides Trevor Berry, other Seniors’ mainstays who concluded their Legion careers included Curt Bruhn Blake Olson, Pat Rust and Dan Wellnitz. Parish said Madsen could play another year, but has indicated he may need to work next summer now that he’s entering college.
Having lefthander Cobie Bila available for the full season will be a big plus for the Seniors’ pitching staff. He missed most of this year because of a knee injury, but finally was cleared to throw late in the season and had a several impressive outings.
Parish said Dalton Stewart is expected to be another Seniors’ mainstay on the mound in 2021.
The Juniors’ offensive statistics accompany this story:
