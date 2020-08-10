Juniors’ tournament success sparked Legion program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron’s American Legion baseball program moved in the right direction this summer, particularly at the Juniors’ level.

The Juniors finished with a 14-10-1 record and won both their own Wood Bat Tournament and the area tourney, which they also hosted and became known as the Panhandle COVID Tournament since the state tournament had been cancelled a couple of months earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Juniors had a good season,” said Bruce Parish, manager of the Legion program, which is sponsored primarily by the First National Bank-Omaha. “There were a lot of good players on that roster and many of them have another year of Junior eligibility. A few of them will probably play nearly full-time with the Seniors. That’s OK because we’ve got some good kids coming up from the Babe Ruth program who can take up the slack and will need to be playing.

The Juniors won both of the tournaments in dramatic fashion.

They won the Wood Bat Tournament in late June by scoring three runs during their last time at bat while edging Valentine 7-5 and the Twin Cities Express from Scottsbluff 7-6 in the final two games.