Kearney Stars win playoff tilt over Cards

The Kearney Catholic Stars lived up to their advance billing last Friday afternoon while stymying the Chadron Cardinals 41-0 in the first round of the Class C-1 football playoffs in Kearney.
The Stars, now 8-1, scored on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 first quarter lead, posted another touchdown in the second period for a 21-0 halftime margin and added three more TDs in the third quarter. They out-yarded the Cardinals 358 to 116.
The Cards’ best chance to score was late in the second quarter, when they put together about a 60-yard drive, but had a pass picked off at around Kearney Catholic’s 10-yard line to kill the threat.
“I wish we could have scored,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher noted. “That would have made us all feel better. Kearney Catholic is a really good team.
“I’ll say this for our team. Our effort was good, just like it was all season. We had a lot of nervous players at the start of the game. They weren’t scared, but they were nervous. They still gave a good effort,” the coach added.
As anticipated, the Stars’ ringleader was quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior who long ago signed to play at the University of Nebraska beginning next fall. He was involved in each of his team’s first five touchdowns, running for three and throwing for two.
Although the hosts had kicked off to the Cardinals, Kearney Catholic was on the scoreboard three minutes into the game when Haarberg was untouched while going 32 yards around end to the goal line. Placekicker Spencer Hogeland added the extra point.
The Stars took longer to post their second touchdown, but not much. It came off a 59-yard drive. A softly thrown, but on-target, 20-yard pass from Haarberg to Austin Christner got things started.
Soon afterwards, Haarberg faked a handoff, but kept the ball for a 15-yard pick-up. The Kearney team fumbled and lost five yards on its next play, but recovered the pigskin. Three plays later, Haarberg connected with Brett Mahony on a 17-yard scoring toss. Hogeland’s PAT was again good.
Chadron failed again to pick up a first down on its ensuing possession, but after he’d also punted, the Cards’ Cody Hall sacked Haarberg for an eight-yard loss as the first quarter was winding down.
On the second play of the second frame, Hogeland attempted a 47-yard field goal. He’d already put all three of his kickoffs into the end zone, but his three-point attempt was blocked by lineman Ryan Bickel, leaving the score at 14-0.
The Cardinals again had to punt on their next possession, but they made the Stars work for their third TD. The Kearney team needed 10 plays to cover the 75 yards, despite the fact that tailback Cale Conrad gained 27 yards on the opening play.
Michael Sorenson’s pass breakup and a jarring tackle by linebacker Aiden Vaughn on Conrad for no gain prolonged the journey. Haarberg finally ran the last three yards to put the score at 21-0.
On the opening play of the ensuing drive, Chadron fullback Sawyer Haag had a 16-yard run to net his team’s initial first down of the game. Dawson Dunbar soon moved the chains again with an eight-yard gain after looking to pass. Seth Gaswick followed with a seven-yard rush and Justus Alcorn passed to Dunbar for 11 yards that placed the ball at the Kearney Catholic 28.
However, two plays later, Mahony picked off Alcorn’s pass intended for Xander Provance to kill the threat.
Haarberg’s nine-yard run posted the Stars’ first touchdown of the second half. About three minutes later, he hooked up with Logan Miner on a 27-yard scoring pass, shortly after Gaswick had broken up a pass that also had touchdown written all over it.
The game’s final TD came on Conrad’s six-yard run with 3:46 left in the third quarter after Mahony had intercepted his second pass of the game and returned it about 15 yards. The Cardinals again blocked Hogeland’s placement attempt.
Haarberg completed 10 of 12 passes for 156 yards and rushed six times for 62 yards. Conrad had 17 carries for 109 yards.
Lecher said it will be interesting to see where Haarberg plays for the Cornhuskers. Will he be a quarterback, tight end or a defender?
“He’s a big kid who can run,” the coach noted.
Dunbar led the Cards with 12 carries for 46 yards while Haag had three for 28. Chadron completed seven of 15 passes for 39 yards. One of the Cards’ longest play came late when freshman quarterback Broc Berry hit senior Eric Vahrenkamp with a 16-yard toss.
Also late in the game, Zach Wordekemper intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards.
Chadron turned the ball over five times after entering the game with only six during the eight regular-season games. This was the fifth time in 47 playoff games that the Cards have been shut out.
The Cards’ finish with a 6-3 record. With lots of juniors and some talented underclassmen on the roster, Lecher said the Cardinals will have the opportunity to have a special team next fall.
; Chad; KC
First Downs; 10; 18
Total Net Yards; 155; 358
Rushes, Yards; 25-116; 31-202
Passing Yards; 39; 156
Passing; 7-15-3; 10-16-1
Return Yards; 73; 52
Punts, Average; 4-26.8; 1-18
Fumbles, Lost; 2-2; 2-0
Penalties, Yards; 4-52; 5-52
Chadron 0 0 0 0 ----0
Kearney Catholic 14 7 20 0 ---41
KC--Heinrich Haarberg 32 run (Spencer Hogeland kick)
KC--Brett Mahony 17 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KC--Haarberg 3 run (Hogeland kick)
KC--Haarberg 9 run (Hogeland kick)
KC--Logan Miner 27 pass from Haarberg (kick failed)
KC--Cale Conrad 6 run (Hogeland kick)
Rushing: Chad--Dawson Dunbar 12-46, Seth Gaswick 4-13, Sawyer Haag 3-28, Gabe Glines 3-17, Chayton Bynes 1-13, Zac Haug 1-7, Justus Alcorn 1-minus 8. KC--Cale Conrad 17-109, Heinrich Haarberg 6-62, Riley Greiser 2-21, Carson Murphy 2-8, Brant Christner 1-5, Tyson Redinger 1-4, Austin Christner 2-minus 7.
Passing: Chad--Justus Alcorn 4-8-2, 10 yards; Dawson Dunbar 1-4-0, 8 yards; Broc Berry, 2-3-1, 21 yards. KC--Heinrich Haarberg 10-12-0, 156 yards, 2 TDs; Brett Mahony 0-2-0; Carson Murphy 0-2-1.
Receiving: Chad--Dawson Dunbar 4-10, Zach Wordekemper 2-13, Eric Vahrenkamp 1-16. KC--Austin Christner 3-67, Logan Miner 3-39, Brett Mahony 2-25, Garrett Schmaderer 0-2-0; Samson David 1-5.
Tackles: Chad--Aiden Vaughn 4-4, 8; Cody Hall 1-5, 6; Xander Provance 4-1, 5; Daniel Wellnitz 1-4, 5; Seth Gaswick 3-1, 4; Sawyer Haag 2-2, 4. KC--Logan O’Brien 5-3, 8; Riley Grieser, 2-5,7; Jaden Seier 3-1,4; Brett Mahony, 2-2, 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!