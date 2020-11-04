Kearney Stars win playoff tilt over Cards

Although the hosts had kicked off to the Cardinals, Kearney Catholic was on the scoreboard three minutes into the game when Haarberg was untouched while going 32 yards around end to the goal line. Placekicker Spencer Hogeland added the extra point.

The Stars took longer to post their second touchdown, but not much. It came off a 59-yard drive. A softly thrown, but on-target, 20-yard pass from Haarberg to Austin Christner got things started.

Soon afterwards, Haarberg faked a handoff, but kept the ball for a 15-yard pick-up. The Kearney team fumbled and lost five yards on its next play, but recovered the pigskin. Three plays later, Haarberg connected with Brett Mahony on a 17-yard scoring toss. Hogeland’s PAT was again good.

Chadron failed again to pick up a first down on its ensuing possession, but after he’d also punted, the Cards’ Cody Hall sacked Haarberg for an eight-yard loss as the first quarter was winding down.

On the second play of the second frame, Hogeland attempted a 47-yard field goal. He’d already put all three of his kickoffs into the end zone, but his three-point attempt was blocked by lineman Ryan Bickel, leaving the score at 14-0.