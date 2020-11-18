Kennady Stack to play softball at UNK

Chadron High School senior Kennady Stack has committed to play softball at the University of Nebraska-Kearney beginning in the fall of 2021.

She was the Cardinals’ catcher the past three seasons, when she collected 51 hits in 136 at bats for a .375 career batting average. During that time, she scored 55 runs and drove in 35. This past season, Stack had 29 hits in 71 at bats for a team-best .408 average and led the Cards with 23 runs scored and 22 RBIs.

Chadron High coach Jodi Hendrickson said Stack is capable of playing nearly every position.

Kennady said she became interested in playing softball when she was about 5 years old and began watching the Chicago Cubs on TV with her older brother Jayden.

Both Jayden and another brother, Riley, played college baseball. Riley was a middle infielder and outfielder at Mount Marty College at Yankton, S.D., and Jayden was primarily a catcher at Hastings College.

Their father, Rob, played baseball and also coached the team at the University of South Dakota before coming to Chadron State College as a math professor in 1998. He was the Chadron Post 12 American Legion baseball coach for seven years and the CSC women’s softball coach for 10 years.

Kennady is a high honor student and is involved in numerous activities at Chadron High.

