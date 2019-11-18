Two Chadron State College wrestlers won both of their matches last week during the Eagles’ trip to western Colorado for a pair of RMAC duals.
Senior Brandon Kile blanked both of his foes during 131-pound matches. He initially won a 13-0 major decision over his opponent at Colorado Western in Gunnison on Thursday night and then stopped his Colorado Mesa rival 5-0 on Saturday night in Grand Junction.
At the other end of the lineup, redshirt freshman Mason Watt defeated his Western counterpart 4-0 and pinned his Mesa opponent in the second period.
Both Kile and Watt are now 3-1 for the season.
Both of the Colorado teams defeated the Eagles by 15 points. The Western Mountaineers won 28-13 and the Mesa Mavericks prevailed 32-17. CSC won four matches in each dual.
Besides Kile and Watt, the Eagles’ other winners at Gunnison were defending Super Region champions Chase Clasen by an 8-3 score at 157 pounds and Wade French by a narrow 10-9 tally at 197.
Both Clasen and French were upset Saturday night. Mesa’s Payton Tawater pinned Clasen in 4:47 and Donnie Negus took a 5-0 decision over French.
CSC Coach Brett Hunter said it was a rough trip for French, who is still trying to shed weight to make 197 pounds “the right way.”
The Eagles’ remaining winners at Mesa were Chadron sophomore Joe Ritzen, who posted an 8-3 decision over Kyle Kintz at 141 pounds, and senior Tate Allison, who romped to a 17-2 technical fall at 165 pounds.
Allison, who also defeated his University of Nebraska rival in that dual, is now 3-1. He lost in overtime to Western’s Michael Thelan on Thursday night.
CSC also suffered another narrow loss at Gunnison. Redshirt freshman Terry Winstead had an 8-2 lead in the 184-pound bout, but “ran out of gas,” in Hunter’s words, and was called for stalling five times in the latter stages. That gave the Mountaineers’ Ruger Wyncken four points and a 10-8 victory.
“We didn’t have a good trip,” Hunter said. “We gave up too many bonus points (on pins and technical falls). Some of the guys had to cut too much weight at the last minute and the altitude affected in some instances, particularly in Gunnison (over 6,000 feet). We’ve got to get a few things worked out.”
The Eagles will enter the huge Kearney Open Meet on Saturday.
Western Colorado 28, Chadron State 13
125--Patrick Allis, WSU, major dec. Tate Stoddard.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, major dec. Colby Duncan 13-0.
141--Jason Haneberg, WSU, pinned Joe Ritzen 4:56.
149--Giovanni Cassioppi, WSU, pinned Caleb Haskell 2:16.
You have free articles remaining.
157--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec, James Steerman 8-3.
165--Michael Thelen, WSU, dec. Tate Allison 4-2 in OT.
174--James LaConte, WSU, pinned Gavon Eason 4:45.
184--Ruger Wyneken, WSU, dec. Terry Winstead 10-8.
197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Kris Davis 10-9.
Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, dec. Logan Church 4-0.
Colorado Mesa 32, Chadron State 17
125--Collin Metzgar, CMU, pinned Tate Stoddard 3:57.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, dec. Eric Contrera 5-0.
141--Joe Ritzen, CSC, dec. Kyle Kintz 8-3.
149--Dan Van Hoose, CMU, pinned Caleb Haskell, 3:36.
157--Peyton Tawater, CMU, pinned Chase Clasen 4:57.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, tech fall Hayden Harris 17-2.
174--Seth Latham, CMU, pinned Gavin Eason 4:21.
184--Nolan Krone, CSM, tech. fall Terry Winstead 16-1.
197--Donnie Negus, CMU, dec. Wade French 5-0.
Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Hunter Mooring 4:15.