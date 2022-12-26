Lady Blazers nip Cardinals 55-53 in overtime

One of the closest games anyone will see was disappointing for the Chadron High School girls’ basketball team, its coach and its fans on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the Middle School Gym. There were 12 ties and 15 lead changes and the largest lead was just five points before Torrington 55-53 in overtime.

Cardinals’ Coach Eric Calkins called it a tough loss. It was his team’s third narrow setback in a row, all at home. It was preceded by Gordon-Rushville’s 36-34 verdict on Dec. 9 and Gering’s 34-29 decision the next night.

Those games were followed by a week of harsh winter weather that closed the Chadron Schools four days (so no practice,) and forced the postponement of games with Scottsbluff and Bridgeport that weekend.

“I thought we played better in some aspects of the game,” Calkins said of the Torrington contest. “Once again there were way too many turnovers, poor shooting from the free throw line along with going just one-of-nine on 3-point attempts.

“We did a much better job of rebounding, especially on the offensive end,” he coach continued.But there’s still much room for improvement on the defensive end. Not practicing or playing for a week impacted our conditioning and is still a concern as we head into the holiday break.”

Stats from the Torrington encounter were close in places other than on the scoreboard. Each team committed 25 turnovers and the Cardinals were called for 25 fouls and Torrington for 26. Both teams tried to play at a fast pace, but the high number of turnovers and foul calls made that difficult.

Both struggled at the free throw line. The Cardinals were 14 of 26 and Lady Blazers 10 of 27. After missing all eight of their free shots in the fourth quarter, the visitors made four of five in overtime.

Torrington finished the game with a 5-0 record while the hosts dropped to 2-4.

One of the game’s biggest leads was Torrington’s 15-11 margin with a minute left in the opening quarter, but three Chadron free throws in the final 32 seconds made the difference 15-14 at the buzzer.

It was 27-all at halftime after the Cardinals’ Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller and Taverra Sayaloune made layups and Sayaloune was one-and one at the line while Sophia Wess, Laney Klemke and Ferguson all went two-of-two at the charity stripe.

Chadron led 37-36 going into the fourth frame. Torrington owned the game’s biggest lead when it went ahead 46-41 with three minutes left in regulation. Ferguson answered with a field goal a minute later and Jaleigh McCartney’s 3-pointer from the left wing that was the Cards’ only trey tied the count at 46-46 with 52 seconds remaining.

Defense prevailed the rest of the period, causing both teams to turn the ball over at least once down the stretch and sending the game into overtime.

Torrington’s Teryn Stokes opened OT by driving to the basket for a layup and adding a free shot. McCartney followed suit just 10 seconds later, although her field goal was on a put-back after she’d grabbed an offensive rebound.

With just under three minutes left, Klemke put the Cards ahead 51-49 by making two free throws. Next, the Blazers’ Olive Osmera sank her fourth 3-pointer of the game from deep in the right corner with 2:08 to play to put Torrington ahead for keeps.

About a minute later, Stokes made one of two free shots, and with 42 seconds remaining, teammate Jaycee Hurley sank both of her shots from the line to make it 55-51. Ferguson closed out the scoring with two free throws with 20 seconds remaining.

By forcing a jump ball that gave the Cards possession with 14 seconds to go, they had a final chance, by weren’t able to get a legitimate shot that could have tied the score once more.

Ferguson was the game’s leading scorer with a career-high 22 points and also was the top rebounder with 11 for a double-double. McCartney finished with eight points while Fuller added seven to go with eight rebounds.

All three of Torrington’s double figure scorers are sophomores. Hurley led with 14, Stokes added 13 and Osmera had 12 on her four treys. While the number of fouls were almost identical, five Lady Blazers fouled out, two of them in overtime. No one fouled out for the Cards.

Torrington—Jaycee Hurley 16, Taryn Stokes 13, Olive Osmera 12, Marissa Moorehouse 6, Marina Pastalle 5, Kennedy Reinhart 2, Madix McIntosh 1. Totals: 20-48 (5-15) 10-27 55 points, 34 rebounds, 25 turnovers, 27 fouls.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 22, Jaleigh McCartney 8, Makinley Fuller 7,Taverra Sayaloune 6, Laney Klemke 4 Sophia Wess 4, Taegan Bach 2. Totals: 19-43 (1-9) 14-26 53 points, 43 rebounds, 25 turnovers, 26 fouls.

Torrington 15 12 9 10 9 ---55

Chadron 14 13 10 9 7 ---53

3-pointers: Torr—Osmera 4, Pastalle 1. Chad—McCartney 1.