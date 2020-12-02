Lady Cardinals begin rebuilding phase

The lone senior on this year’s team is 6-3 Anika Burke, who averaged 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 50.5 percent (49-97) from the field and 86.4 percent (38-44) from the free throw line. With Reed no longer available around the basket, it’s anticipated that Burke’s averages will take a quantum leap. Getting the ball inside to her is expected to be a priority.

The other returning starter is junior point guard Jacey Garrett, an excellent ball handler and a terrific defender. The other juniors are 5-10 Macey Daniels and 5-6 Ashlyn Morrison. McLain said during the team’s first eight practices, they were the most consistent shooters.

Five sophomores and two freshmen will make up the remainder of the roster at the conference tourney this weekend. While they are athletic, their lack of experience is why the learning curve factors into the season outlook. How long it will take for them to become competitive is the question.

McLain said he is hoping the Cardinals can play two styles of defense. One would involve six or seven players alternating in a half court set and the other would utilize more of the roster in an aggressive full court press. He said the opponents may dictate which system is employed.

The sophomores are twins Makinley and Micaiah Fuller along with Sophia Wess in the forecourt and Laney Klemke and Norah Winkler in the backcourt. The freshmen include Demi Ferguson, who appears to have good potential in the low block, and Jaleigh McCartney, a promising guard.

