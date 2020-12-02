Lady Cardinals begin rebuilding phase

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team is coming off an exhilarating 23-3 season that included the Western Conference Tournament championship and nine consecutive wins in February 2020 before the Lady Cardinals fell in the opening round of the Class C-1 State Tournament.
But Coach Jonn McLain’s team will have a far different look this winter. The top three scorers from a year ago are missing and there’s just one senior and three juniors on the new roster. In other words, the Cardinals will be rebuilding.
McLain’s not throwing in the towel on this season because he likes the team’s overall athleticism, but he admits scoring points may be a problem and defense is being stressed.
“We have a lot of kids who are capable of contributing, but I’m not sure how it will all piece together,” McLain said. “I’m certain we’ll learn a lot in the next few weeks.”
The missing players include Olivia Reed, who as a 6-foot sophomore shot 60.8 percent from the field and averaged 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while on her way to becoming one of the Cardinals’ all-time greats.
Reed moved with her family early last summer when her father, Houston Reed, became an assistant basketball coach at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Also gone are two all-conference senior guards. Shea Bailey sank a school-record 72 3-pointers while averaging 12.1 points. Tyleigh Strotheide averaged 6.7 points and was a defensive stalwart.
The lone senior on this year’s team is 6-3 Anika Burke, who averaged 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 50.5 percent (49-97) from the field and 86.4 percent (38-44) from the free throw line. With Reed no longer available around the basket, it’s anticipated that Burke’s averages will take a quantum leap. Getting the ball inside to her is expected to be a priority.
The other returning starter is junior point guard Jacey Garrett, an excellent ball handler and a terrific defender. The other juniors are 5-10 Macey Daniels and 5-6 Ashlyn Morrison. McLain said during the team’s first eight practices, they were the most consistent shooters.
Five sophomores and two freshmen will make up the remainder of the roster at the conference tourney this weekend. While they are athletic, their lack of experience is why the learning curve factors into the season outlook. How long it will take for them to become competitive is the question.
McLain said he is hoping the Cardinals can play two styles of defense. One would involve six or seven players alternating in a half court set and the other would utilize more of the roster in an aggressive full court press. He said the opponents may dictate which system is employed.
The sophomores are twins Makinley and Micaiah Fuller along with Sophia Wess in the forecourt and Laney Klemke and Norah Winkler in the backcourt. The freshmen include Demi Ferguson, who appears to have good potential in the low block, and Jaleigh McCartney, a promising guard.
