With three entries placing among the top nine, the Chadron High School girls’ cross country team placed second among the 15 teams at the huge Ogallala Invitational Meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Only McCook, which finished with 35 points, edged the Cardinals, who had 37 points. North Platte St. Patrick’s was a distant third with 76 points.
St. Pat’s sophomore Kate Stienike won the individual title in 20 minutes, 40.09 seconds. Miah Hoppens of Ogallala was the runner-up in 20:53.7.
Chadron’s Mackenzie Butts, a sophomore, placed third, exactly three seconds out of second place. Freshman twins Makinley and Micaiah Fuller placed seventh and ninth, respectively, in 21:32.4 and 21.47.9.
Chadron’s fourth runner was sophomore Leila Tewahade was 24th in 23:11. Close behind were freshman Kailee Webster and Emma Witte. They were 26th and 27th. There were 114 girls in the race.
Sidney’s sophomore-laden boys’ team won that title with 22 points. McCook was second with 46, Broken Bow third with 83 and Chadron fourth with 107.
Will Anderson, a junior from Gothenburg, was the individual winner in 17:07.79, followed by Cozad’s Gabe Estrada, 12 seconds later. Sidney’s Cameron Brauer and Dan Bashtovoi were third and fourth, followed by Mitch Deer, who was seventh. All three of sophomores.
Chadron was led by junior Nathan Burch, who was 13th in 18:24.7, followed by sophomore Carter Ryan in 18:45.5, good for 18th. Freshmen Gavin Sloan and Caden Galbraith were the third and fourth runners for the Red Birds. They were 40th and 42nd among the 134 entries. Josh Fernau was 47th for Cards.
More Cardinals also competed last Thursday at the Gordon-Rushville Meet.
Mitchell took both titles. Led by juniors Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson, who were first and second in 17:33 and 17:40, Mitchell won the boys’ crown with 14 points, The Tigers were followed by Pine Ridge with 42, Hemingford 48, Gordon-Rushville 71, Chadron 74 and Valentine 88.
Langdon Webster paced the Cardinals in 21:11, good for 22nd. Teammates Glen Hinman, Bradd Collins and Noah Brown all finished in the top 29.
Freshman Jace Freeseman led the host Mustangs in fifth place.
The Mitchell girls scored just 21 points. Senior Regan Hodsden set the pace in 21:11. Chadron and Morrill tied for second in the team derby with 38 points.
The Lady Cards’ first finisher was Savanna Sayaloune, a sprinter on the track team. She was ninth in the 5-kilometer race. Jadyn Cady and Raena Webster placed 15th and 17th, followed by Grace Sorenson, Paige Denke and Jacie Coupens, all top 25 finishers.
The top finishers for the other area teams were Jori Stewart of Hemingford, 6th; Kassyl Swinney of Gordon-Rushville, 7th; and Jillian Brennan of Crawford, 8th.
The Western Conference’s cross country meet will be this Saturday on the Chadron State College course, starting at with the middle school harriers at 9 a.m. Some novice races will follow. The high school girls’ will compete at 10:30, followed by the boys.