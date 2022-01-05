Lady Cardinals’ defense thwarts foes during Watson Classic

Featuring defenses that stifled scoring by the opponents, the Chadron High School girls easily won the Chadron Rotary Club’s George Watson Holiday Classic that was played in the Chicoine Center last week.

The Lady Cardinals blanked Custer 12-0 in the first period of the opening round game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and went on to win 43-17. Perhaps it was not a surprise that Chadron won, but the fact that the Wildcats were held to just 17 points was shocking.

The Cardinals also stymied Valentine in the championship game on Wednesday, limiting the Lady Badgers to just six points in the first quarter and two in the second frame while building a 26-8 halftime score and winning by a 44-22 margin.

It was the seventh time in the 10 years that the Chadron girls have participated in the classic that they have won the championship, but the first time they’ve won back-to-back titles since the first two years in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly that in each game the Cardinals committed less than half the number of turnovers they had averaged in their first seven contests. He said they had just nine turnovers against Custer and 11 against Valentine, even though all 12 players saw action in each game.

The coach said he has been trying to impress his players not to force passes if their teammate is not in a position to catch the ball, and not shoot if it’s not a “good” one.

“I would rather we failed to get the pass to someone who might have made a basket if they’d had the ball, than to force a pass that results in a turnover,” he explained. He added that during a practice following the classic, the team’s passing was sharper than usual.

The 12-0 first quarter lead versus Custer in the opening round was something that almost never occurs. It seemed even more amazing the next day when the Lady Wildcats poured in 25 points in the first quarter against Hemingford and went on to a 60-29 verdict.

Calkins was surprised that Custer, which entered the classic with a 2-2 record, was held scoreless.

“Custer’s got a good team,” the coach noted. “They handle the ball well and showed they’ve got some good shooters against Hemingford. I think they’ll win quite few games this season.”

Calkins said he was particularly pleased that senior Jacey Garrett was able to limit the Wildcats’ Ally Cass to just six points, while the next day Cass sank 10 field goals, half of them 3-pointers, en route to tallying 26 points against Hemingford.

He added that Garrett’s relentless pressure nearly always subdues the player she’s assigned to defend.

Another Custer player, Alice Sedlecek, also finished with six points to account for 12 of Custer’s 17 points against the Cards. The next day, the two juniors combined for 45, when Sedlacek scored 19 to go with her classmates 26.

Custer finished with 11 treys against Hemingford on Wednesday after not making any shots from behind the arc versus the Cardinals.

It should be noted that Custer’s “big girl,” 6-foot-3 senior Kellyn Kortemeyer, did not participate in the classic because she’s still recovering from a sprained ankle that she sustained during the volleyball season. While she’s not been a high scoring basketball player, she’s been recruited to join the track team to throw for the University of Nebraska beginning next year. Her bests last spring were 48-10 ¾ in the shot and 135-5 in the discus.

Juniors Laney Klemke and Makinley Fuller led the Cardinals in scoring against Custer with career-highs of 15 and 13 points, respectively. Klemke came off bench to hit six field goals, half of them 3-pointers, while Fuller played what Calkins called “her best game of the season” that, as usual, included strong defense and aggressive rebounding to go with her double-figure scoring.

Sophomore Jaleigh McCartney both opened and closed the fateful first period by nailing a 3-pointer.

Another soph, Demi Ferguson, got the Lady Cards off to a fast start against Valentine by scoring the game’s first seven points and finished with a career-high 21. Klemke again was accurate from behind the arc again while meshing four treys for 12 points. Sophomore Taverra Sayloune chipped in five points, all in the fourth quarter.

No one scored more than seven points for Valentine in Wednesday’s championship game.

The Cardinals, who hosted Hot Springs on Tuesday night, will entertain Belle Fourche at 5:30 on Friday night in the Middle School Gym. The Lady Broncs won last year’s game on their home court by a 53-33 margin.

Both Chadron teams also will play at Mitchell on Saturday.

Chadron 43, Custer 17

Custer—Ally Cass 6, Alice Sedlacek 6, Josey Wahlstrom 4, Jordyn Larsen 1. Totals: 6 5-18 17 points.

Chadron—Laney Klemke 15, Makinley Fuller 13, Jaleigh McCartney 6, Demi Ferguson 4, Macey Daniels 3, Micaiah Fuller 2, Totals: 15 (6) 7-13 42 points.

Custer 0 10 3 4 ----17

Chadron 12 10 9 12 ----43

3-pointers: Chad—Klemke 3, McCartney 2, Daniels 1.

Chadron 44, Valentine 22

Valentine-–Tacey From 7, Kinsey Buechle 5, Malika Monroe 4, Kailee Kellum 3, Kaetryn Bancroft 3. Totals: 8 (2) 4-11 22 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 21, Laney Klemke 12, Taverra Sayaloune 5, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Jacey Garrett 2, Micaiah Fuller 2. Totals: 19 (4) 2-3 44 points.

Valentine 6 2 5 9 ---22

Chadron 12 14 9 9 ---44

3-pointers: Val—From 1, Bancroft 1. Chad—Klemke 4.

