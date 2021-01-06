Lady Cardinals finish 2020 on high note

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team closed out the 2020 portion of its schedule by playing well while winning the championship at the Rotary Club’s Holiday Classic in the Middle School Gym last week.

After losing four straight games, the Lady Cardinals breezed past Hemingford 52-32 in the opening go-round, then stifled Valentine 43-19 in the title tilt. It was Chadron’s sixth championship in the 10-year history of the classic.

“We wrapped the Old Year on a high note,” Coach Jonn McLain said. “The players did a nice job in both games. I thought we shot the ball better than we had in the previous three games and we had a standout defensive effort versus Valentine. I think if the girls defend like that, we can compete in a lot of games even when the shots aren’t falling.”

The Cardinals tallied 16 points in each of the first three periods against Hemingford while building a decisive 48-27 lead. Hemingford hit four of its first six field goal attempts to go ahead 8-2, but Chadron had a 16-12 margin at the end of the first quarter and limited the LadyCats to just two points in the second frame.