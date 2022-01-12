Lady Cardinals finish strong to bite Belle Fourche

While returning the three leading scorers from the team that had defeated the Chadron High girls 53-33 a year ago, it was anticipated that the Belle Fourche Lady Broncs would be a tough assignment for the Lady Cardinals in the Middle School Gym last Friday night.

And when the visitors led 35-25 with four minutes remaining, the assessment seemed to be holding fast. But the Chadron girls didn’t cave. The doubled down and outscored the Broncs 16-1 to win a rousing 41-36 verdict.

It was the Chadron team’s fifth straight victory and boosted its record to 8-4 entering a game at Hemingford on Tuesday night.

“It was a good win for sure,” Coach Eric Calkins said. “It’s always good to be on the right side. Getting all three wins makes it a good week.”

The other two wins came easier. The Cardinals handily downed Hot Springs 45-15 on Tuesday night (see additional story), and limited Mitchell to single digits in each quarter to win 42-30 there on Saturday.

The game with Belle Fourche featured two energetic teams. It had a ragged start with numerous missed shots and turnovers by both teams. But the Cardinals overcame their slow start on offense by getting an old-fashioned three-point play by Demi Ferguson, a newer-fashioned three from Macey Daniels and a layup from Ferguson to score eight points in the final 2:10 and lead 10-7 at the quarter break.

The Cardinals soon stretched the margin to 14-7 when both Tavarra Sayaloune and Jacey Garrett drove for layups. But the Broncs closed out the second quarter on a 10-4 run and trailed by just 18-17 at halftime.

Back-to-back layups by 6-foot junior Grace Clooten in the final minute were part of an 8-0 run that put the Lady Broncs ahead 29-23 at the end of the third frame.

Ferguson made two free throws to open the fourth, but Belle Fouche’s top scorer, Tia Williamson, drove for two layups and teammate Reece Larson added a jumper to hike the visitors’ lead to 35-25 with four minutes remaining.

That’s when the tide turned in Chadron’s direction. The Broncs appeared to go into at least a semi-stall and the Cardinals turned up the heat on defense. They wanted the ball.

Makinley Fuller began the stretch run with her first basket of the game. Ferguson followed with a twisting layup. After the Broncs missed a free shot, Micaiah Fuller sank a jumper and Ferguson nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The flurry gave the Cards nine points in less than two minutes.

Each team made one of two free throws with just over a minute remaining. Makinley Fuller put Chadron ahead for keeps at 37-36 by swishing two free throws with 49 seconds left. Teammate Laney Klemke also swished the first of her two free shots and the second bounced around a bit before dropping.

The Cards missed a layup as the clock was winding down, but Makinley Fuller grabbed that rebound and scored again, giving her six points in the final 3:47.

The home team had won 41-36, making both the players and their fans happy.

Ferguson led the winners with 17 points, helping her tally 51 in the three games last week, including the 18 she scored at Mitchell on Saturday. Williamson was Belle Fouche’s top scorer with 11 points.

Free throws were a major factor in the outcome. The Cardinals were 11 of 16 at the line while the Broncs were five of 16. Williamson made five of her six charity shots, but her teammates missed all 10 of their attempts.

The Cards went 11 of 15 from the charity strip at Mitchell, to go with 12 field goals, half of them 3-pointers.

With Ferguson meshing two 3-pointers and Jacey Garrett making a pair of free shots and a field goal, Chadron led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter at Mitchell.

It was still a two-point game until the Cardinals went on nine-point spurt that saw Ferguson and Ashley Morrison each can 3-pointers to help give the visitors a 23-14 lead. The Red Birds outscored the Tigers 12-7 in the third quarter to make it a 35-21 game.

Chadron did not add any field goals in the fourth stanza, but made seven of nine free throws to win 42-30. Garrett had a season-high 10 points, the same as Mitchell’s Marjie Schmitt netted to lead her team. Center Jacque Bowles added nine points for the Tigers.

Chadron also topped Mitchell 37-27 to decide third place in the Western Conference Tournament in early December.

Chadron 41, Belle Fourche 36

Belle Fourche—Tia Williamson 11, Chloe Crago 6, Grace Clooten 4, Mataya Ward 4, Sloan Young 4, Reece Larson 4, Dylan Stedillie 3. Totals—15 (1) 5-16 36 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 17, Makinley Fuller 6, Laney Klemke 6, Macey Daniels 3, Taverra Sayaloune 3, Jacey Garrett 2, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Micaiah Fuller 2. Totals: 14 (2) 11-16 41 points.

Belle Fourche 7 10 12 7 ----36

Chadron 10 8 5 18 ----41

3-pointers: BF—Stedillie 1. Chad—Daniels, Ferguson.

Chadron 42, Mitchell 30

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 18, Jacey Garrett 10, Makinley Fuller 6, Ashlyn Morrison 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Marlee Pinnt 1. Totals: 12 (6) 11-15 42 points.

Mitchell—Marjie Schmitt 10, Jacque Bowles 9, Conni Banks 4, Grace Martin 4, Addison Lashley 2, Macey Bosard 1. Totals: 11 8-14 30 points.

Chadron 10 13 12 7 ----42

Mitchell 8 6 7 9 ----30

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 3, McCartney 1, Garrett 1, Morrison 1.

