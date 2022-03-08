Lady Cardinals gave fans their money’s worth

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team certainly gave its fans their money’s worth this winter.

To make it short and sweet, the Lady Cardinals had a 13-10 record, were the district champions, won five games by five or fewer points, including one in overtime; lost one by two points and two more in overtime. Coach Eric Calkins said his team improved during the season, particularly on defense by learning how filling the gaps and stopping penetration.

He said he appreciates the effort and cohesiveness that the players demonstrated, but also emphasizes there’s lots of room for improvement by developing individual skills.

First, we’ll discuss some of those nail-biters.

The first was at home just before Christmas when sophomore guard Jaleigh McCartney handed her team a big present by hitting a 3-pointer with 16 seconds for a 41-40 win over Gordon-Rushville.

About three weeks later, the Cards outscored Belle Fourche 18-7 in the fourth quarter for a 41-36 victory.

Among the other games that turned out right for Chadron were at Sidney on Jan. 29, when Demi Ferguson dribbled the length of the floor in the final eight seconds for a layup that provided a 60-58 triumph.

Things also were close at Alliance before the Cards scored five of the final six points, all at the free throw line, for a 40-35 triumph. The final score was the biggest difference on the scoreboard all night.

The Red Birds also prevailed 40-39 in overtime against Valentine on Feb. 4, after trailing 26-17 at halftime. Both Ferguson and senior Macey Daniels bagged two 3-pointers in the second half to spark the rally that tied the score at 38 in regulation.

Oddly, Chadron made just seven of 22 free throws against the Badgers after meshing 13 of 16 the night before during a 47-45 loss at Rapid City Christian.

The latter game was among the heart-breakers that went the other way late in the season. Olivia Kieffer, one of South Dakota’s top players, drove for the winning basket with 11 seconds left, giving her 17 total points after she’d tallied 26 against the Cardinals the year before.

Two other times in the final month, the scores were knotted at the end of regulation, but the Cards’ offense was stymied in overtime. Gordon-Rushville won the first of those contests 45-37 and Sidney the second 64-56.

Chadron fans also will long remember the final game of the season, when freshman Alex Beveridge fired in 28 points while leading her Hershey team to a 56-41 triumph in the Class C1-12 Subdistrict game played in the Middle School Gym.

The Cardinals averaged 43.1 points this season, up from last year’s 40.4 when they finished with a 13-8 record. This year’s team also improved in its field goal shooting, making 35.5% all told from the field, compared to 33.1% a year ago, and was 94-of-359 for 26.2% from 3-point range, as opposed to 79- of-372 for 21.2% in 2020-21.

This year’s free throw stats weren’t as good. The Cards were 147-286 for 51.4% at the line this season, while a year ago they were 161-271 for 59.3%. However, last year the team’s only senior, Anika Burke, led the Panhandle at the charity stripe by making 44 of 51 shots for 86.3%

Ferguson was this year’s leader in several statistical categories. The 5-11 sophomore was 100-199 on field goal attempts, made a team-best 37.8% from 3-point range, sank 60-of-86 free throws for 69.8% and was the scoring leader at 11.9 points per game, up three points from a year ago.

Both Ferguson and junior Makinley Fuller averaged 5.1 rebounds.

Point guard Jacey Garrett rounded out her career by leading the Cardinals in assists with 116 and in steals with 48, giving her 308 assists during the past four years and 163 steals the last three.

Then there’s her ball handling skills, quickness and determination. Because of these traits, Calkins, as well as his predecessor, Jonn McLain, had few concerns about whether their team could get the ball up the court.

Calkins put it this way: “She took fantastic care of the ball. That’s one of her great strength. We never had to worry much even when the opponents pressed us. Besides that, she played great defense and got more rebounds than you’d expect from someone her size.”

The coach also saluted Garrett and Daniels for their senior leadership, noting that both of them were “all about the team and not themselves.”

Three players, in particular—Laney Klemke, Taverra Sayaloune and Marlee Pinnt—earned more playing time as the season progressed.

As he looks ahead, Calkins said the Cardinals need to improve their individual skills.

“We need more players who can do it all--pass, dribble and shoot,” he noted. “The only way that happens is to spend more time in the gym. I’ve met with the players since the season ended and they seem dedicated to doing that.”

