Lady Cardinals hang on to edge Gering

The Chadron High School girls opened the 2021 portion of their basketball schedule with a hard-fought 34-32 win over a pesky Gering team on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in the Middle School Gym.

Both teams had .500 records after winning holiday classics to end the Old Year.The Cardinals were 4-4 after winning their Rotary Classic and the Bulldogs were 5-5 after claiming the title at the Hershey Classic.

Particularly in the second half, each teams scored in spurts. The Cardinals surged late in the third quarter, tallying 16 points to take what seemed like a comfortable 31-20 margin. However, the hosts managed just three points in the final frame, when the Bulldogs tallied a dozen, but only two of them in the last four minutes. Whew!

Gering led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but neither team scored more than three points until the final minute of the second period. That’s when the Cards got a layup by center Anika Burke off a pass from Macey Daniels and a 3-pointer by Daniels for a 15-11 intermission lead.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 16-16 early in the third, before the Cardinals rallied. The flurry saw them ring up six points in the last 80 seconds on another trey by Daniels, a free throw by Burke and a layup by the senior center after point guard Jacey Garrett fed her a pass in the paint.