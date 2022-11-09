Lady Cardinals have 'roller coaster' season

Lady Cardinals Volleyball ended its season with a 16-20 record, their last game played Oct. 24 against Ogallala, and Coach Blakelle Hoffman said the season felt like a roller coaster.

“We dealt with way more injuries than ever before, and that changes a lot of things. It changes the team chemistry. I think that had a big effect on a lot of our big matches, especially at key times in the season.”

Kenli Boeselager was out at the start of the season, but was able to rejoin her team in early September and was able to rack up 74 kills across 72 sets played.

At the tail end of the season, Hoffman noted, Demi Ferguson wasn’t at a 100 % which impacted the team. Demi led the team on kills, racking up 270 over 86 sets for an average of just over three kills per set.

Once the team all seemed to come together and the chemistry was going well, Hoffman said, the 3-2 victory over Alliance at the end of the season was a big win. “Especially at that point, heading into sub-districts. Even some of the wins at the Valentine tournament were good for us. We were really starting to mesh well at that point.”

The team will lose three seniors this year in Marlee Pinnt, Jazzy Munyiri and Sophia Wess. Hoffman said the hardest part of any season is always the hardest part of any season, thinking back to what they were like as freshmen.

“The really cool thing,” she added, “is every one of them, as a freshman, played a completely different position than when they ended as a senior. That just shows their versatility, and that they’ll work to get on the court and play.”

Pinnt and Wess started as setters when they were freshmen, while Munyiri was an outside hitter. As seniors, Pinnt was a middle hitter, and Wess and Munyiri were defensive specialists.

Throughout her varsity career, Pinnt played 207 sets, racking up 235 kills, 53 aces, 151 blocks, 428 digs, 23, assists and 246 receptions.

Munyiri played 88 sets, with nine kills, 10 aces, 175 digs, nine assists and 208 receptions.

Wess played 130 sets, and had three kills, 25 aces, 366 digs, 31 assists and 330 receptions.

As for underclassmen who can fill the vacancies next year, Hoffman said, “Looking at how we finished this year, next year’s going to be fun. We lose three seniors, but I think our depth is strong enough that the transition will go smooth.”

Ferguson and fellow junior Jaleigh McCartney have been playing varsity level since they were freshmen, the coach added, and there is a level of confidence among the team that shows in the way the girls carry themselves compared to the start of the season.

As for eighth grade students who could be coming on a freshmen, Hoffman said there are some very talented players and she’s excited for what they could bring, especially with the strong freshmen crew from the 2022 season.

Regarding the recently approved renovation to the gymnasium, Hoffman said she’s unaware of how it will impact the team, though she’s glad the district is really trying to make the facilities better as it shows pride in the athletes and teams.

“Even though the year was so up and down, I was really, honestly, happy about how we finished the year.” Even though the final match against Ogallala ended with a loss, she said it was one of the best matches they played and it was unfortunate they couldn’t move on. “I truly was very happy about how we played there.”