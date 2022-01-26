Lady Cardinals have winning streak snapped

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start at Gering on Friday night, got rolling better early on at Gordon on Saturday night, but came up empty during overtime there and dropped both of the contests on the road.

The Cardinals, who had won their last seven contests, are now 10-6 for the season, just like their male contemporaries, who also lost in OT at Gordon.

Gering took an 11-5 lead in the first quarter, was up 21-14 at halftime and had a 10-point lead most of the second half while winning the Friday game 51-41.

The next night, the Cardinals were ahead 21-16 at intermission against Gordon-Rushville, and got 3-pointers from both Demi Ferguson and Laney Klemke in the late going to knot the score at 37-37 at the end of regulation. But Chadron didn’t score in the extra session while the Lady Mustangs added eight points, six of them free throws, for their 45-37 win.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins said he knew both games would be tough, but he was hoping for at least a split.

“Both were winnable games, and it hurts to lose them,” Calkins noted. “We’ve got to keep working and get better.”

Gering was led by 6-foot junior Nickie Todd, who scored 16 points, got her share of the rebounds and helped keep the Cardinals’ leading scorer, Demi Ferguson, under control around the basket. Calkins said Todd was definitely a difference-maker.

The Cardinals got off to a good start in the second quarter when Micaiah Fuller opened with a layup and Laney Klemke sank a 3-pointer to cut Gering’s lead to 11-10. Gering’s floor leader, Sydnee Winkler, soon answered with a trey, but field goals by Makinley Fuller and Ashlyn Morrison tied the count at 14.

However, that was the end of Chadron’s first half scoring and the visitors trailed by seven at halftime. The Cards’ Macey Daniels open the second half with a volley from behind the arc, but a fast break layup by Winkler in the middle the third quarter put the hosts ahead 30-19.

The rivals, both of which had split their previous two clashes this season, pretty much traded points the rest of the way. The Bulldogs led 41-29 at the end of the third frame. Gering was ahead by as many as 15 points before Makinley Fuller made two free throws and Sophia Wess came off the bench to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Makinley Fuller and Klemke each finished with eight points to lead Chadron. Taverra Sayloune was next with six. Both Winkler and Carleigh Pszanka scored nine points to back Todd’s 16-point production for the Bulldogs, who had lost three straight games, including a 62-56 decision at Gordon in their most-recent game. Gering also fell to Scottsbluff Saturday night and is now 7-7.

Just four players scored for Gordon-Rushville on Saturday night, but junior guard Tessa Hurlburt, sank three treys and was 6-8 from the free throw line, and finished with a game-high 17 points, that included four free throws in overtime.

Center AJ McKimmey added 12 points and guard Haley Johnson had 10 for the hosts. The fourth Mustang to make the scoring list, McKinley Grover, got four of her six points in OT. The Lady Mustangs are now 15-3.

Ferguson paced the Cardinals with 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Makinley Fuller was next on the scoring chart with six points. Point guard Jacey Garrett led the Cards in rebounding with 10.

Gering 51, Chadron 41

Chadron—Makinley Fuller 8, Laney Klemke 8, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Micaiah Fuller 4, Demi Ferguson 4, Macey Daniels 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Sophia Wess 3, Jacey Garrett 1, Jaleigh McCartney 1. Totals: 14-60 (3-16) 10-15 41 points.

Gering—Nickie Todd 16, Sydnee Winkler 9, Carleigh Pszanka 9, Anaveah Rios 7, Gabby Moreno 7, Neveah Hrasky 2, Jaleigh Kumm 1. Totals: 19 (3) 10-20 51 points.

Chadron 5 9 13 12 ---41

Gering 11 10 20 10 ---51

3-pointers: Chad—Klemke 2, Wess 1, Ger—Rios 2, Winkler 1.

Gordon-Rushville 45, Chadron 37 (OT)

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 12, Makinley Fuller 6, Laney Klemke 5, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Macey Daniels 3, Taverra Sayaloune 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Macaiah Fuller 2. Totals: 14 (4) 5-11 37 points.

Gordon-Rushville—Tessa Hurlburt 17, AJae McKimmey 12, Haley Johnson 10, McKinley Grover 6. Totals: 14 (4) 13-21 45 points.

Chadron 11 10 5 11 0 ---37

Gord-Rush 7 9 11 10 8 ---45

3-pointers: Chad—Morrison, Daniels, Ferguson, Klemke, all 1. G-R---Hurlburt 3, Johnson 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0