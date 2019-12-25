Lady Cardinals improve to 8-0 while the boys drop two in a row

Chadron actually shot fairly well on the night at 46%, including nine from deep, but they just couldn’t get stops in the third quarter against a big and fast Scottsbluff team. Scottsbluff senior, Sam Clarkson, has already committed to division II college, Northwest Missouri State, next year for basketball.

Chadron returned home to face a 1-6 Gering team the next night. Gering’s record is a little deceptive because they didn’t show up early in the year against Mitchell (losing by 30), and then they turned around and lost to them by one three days later. Some of their other losses include a 16 point loss to class A, Columbus, and an 18 point loss to a 5-1 Ogallala team. Sometimes 1-6 teams like Gering will have a break out night, and it seemed to happen a little bit against Chadron on Saturday.

Gering played an extended 2-3 zone most of the first quarter, and Chadron did a good job against it by employing quick ball movement and high-low passes from the elbow. In the second quarter Gering switched to a man-to-man defense and forced the Cardinals into six turnovers. The turning point in the game came when Chadron turned the ball over on three straight possessions boosting Gering to a 9-2 run around the 2:00 mark of the second.