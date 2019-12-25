Lady Cardinals improve to 8-0 while the boys drop two in a row

Varsity Girls
The Chadron High Lady Cardinals gave the fans plenty to cheer about this past Friday and Saturday versus Scottsbluff and Gering. They took on Scottsbluff on the road, winning 61-49 after trailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter. Then they returned home and shot 56% from the floor to beat Gerning, 65-32. This moved Chadron to 8-0 on the season while posting 59 points-per-game and giving up 36 point-per-game.
In Scottsbluff on Friday the Cardinals faced their greatest situational challenge of the season to date. They were down to the Lady Bearcats 47-35 entering the fourth quarter. Scottsbluff gained this lead by following their team strength, which is to put up threes early and often. Out of their 49 field goal attempts, 33 were from deep. In the third quarter the Bearcats made 4-8 from range, while forcing Chadron into six turnovers. Scottsbluff’s Yara Garcia and Aubrey Krentz did nearly all of the damage. Combining for 23 of the Bearcats’ 24 points in the frame.
But basketball can be a game that presents situational ironies from time to time, because the Lady Bearcats lost their lead following the same format which got them their lead. In the fourth quarter, Scottsbluff continued to put up early shots from deep with a double digit lead. Now they began to miss them which allowed Chadron extra possessions to claw back. The first three buckets of the quarter came by-way-of Cardinals’ Shea Bailey, Anika Burke, and Jacey Garrett. At this point, Scottsbluff’s Krentz picked up her fourth foul and Chadron got back into the game further by shooting free throws. Garrett split two one-and-ones while Reed split a pair to get the Cardinals within two.
After Tyleigh Strotheide assisted Olivia Reed for a bucket to tie the game, Reed scored another basket giving the Cardinals their first lead in nearly two quarters. Scottsbluff tried to stop the bleeding by taking their second timeout of the quarter at 2:36, but Shea Bailey hit a trey on the Cardinals first possession out of the timeout to extend the lead to five. Scottsbluff was now forced to foul, but Chadron hit six of their last seven free throws to put the game out of reach.
This was Chadron’s second win of the season against Class B, Scottsbluff. A Scottsbluff team who holds a 5-3 record, including an overtime win against Sidney (55-52), and a 36 point victory over the same Gering team Chadron beat by 33 on Saturday. It’s safe to say if the teams played each other ten times, one of them would be hard pressed to get six of the ten. The case on Friday night was just a Scottsbluff team that couldn’t downshift a gear after having such a dominating third quarter. Having an unfortunate fourth quarter like it was for Scottsbluff will more than likely help them out later in the season, giving them ample time from now until then to practice playing with a lead.
The Cardinals had to make the trip home from Scottsbluff on Friday in order to turn around and play Gering on Saturday. Coming off such an electric win, teams can oftentimes have a letdown the next night. But Chadron came ready to play and jumped on Gering 13-2 in the first quarter.
The biggest cheer of the night might have come before Chadron ever took the floor, though. Chadron junior, Lateisha Ngoi, sang the best national anthem you are likely to hear at any sporting event, at any level. By herself, at center court, under the direction of her vocal teacher, Ngoi brought the house down with an absolutely fantastic vocal performance.
After the initial rush of scoring from the Cardinals, they allowed Gering to crawl back into the game because of eight team turnovers in the first quarter. Gering got the game to within one, 13-12, after a trey, but the Cardinals were too much in the second quarter as they scored 22 points on 19 possessions. Highlighting the second quarter was a 6-0, which included a sharp assist from senior, Madisyn Hamar, to an open Anika Burke. Hamar acted as a spark for the Cardinals, scoring 13 points on 5-6 shooting, picking three steals, as well as taking a charge in the second half.
Another Cardinal who had a nice game was senior, Dawn Dunbar, who scored nine in the contest. She used screens off inbounds plays effectively, and posted on the block multiple times, receiving post passes from high entry.
The Cardinals forced the Bulldogs into 16 second half turnovers, while shooting 65% from the floor. Chadron only shot 2-11 from deep in the game, showing they can win in different ways after shooting 5-13 from behind the arc the night before. Olivia Reed finished the ball around the rim all night for the Cardinals, using the glass from small angles to gather 18 of her 21 points from the paint. She went 10-13 from the field, and posted a +39 differential for the game.
Chadron will get the next six days off and then return to action this Friday and Saturday here in Chadron for the holiday tournament at the Chicoine Center.
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff: 15-16, 13-7, 7-24, 26-2 (61-49)
Chadron totals: Reed 25 (8-13, 0-1, 9-13), Bailey 18 (6-15, 4-8, 2-2), Garrett 9 (2-3, 0-1, 5-11), Strotheide 5 (1-3, 1-2, 2-2) Burke 4 (2-4). Total FG: 19-40 (5-13) 18-28 61 points. Rebounds 31, assists 16, turnovers 20, steals 7, blocks 1, fouls 11.
Scottsbluff totals: Krentz 14 (4-16, 4-14, 2-2), Avila 13 (5-9, 3-6), Garcia 12 (5-10, 0-2, 2-2), Wright 7 (2-3, 1-2, 2-2), Burda 3 (1-7, 1-7). Rebounds 27, assists 9, turnovers 21, steals 6, fouls 22.
Chadron vs. Gering: 15-12, 22-7, 14-3, 14-10 (65-32)
Chadron totals: Reed 21 (10-13, 1-2), Hamar 13 (5-6, 0-1, 3-5), Bailey 13 (5-11, 2-7, 1-2), Dunbar 9 (4-6, 0-1, 1-2), Burke 5 (2-4, 1-1), Strotheide 2 (0-4, 0-2, 2-2), Garrett 2 (1-2). Total FG: 27-48 (2-11) 9-14 65 points. Rebounds 28, assists 20, turnovers 27, steals 19, blocks 4, fouls 17.
Gering totals: Radzymski 9 (3-6, 3-5, 0-1), Gaudreault 7 (2-9, 0-5, 3-7), Fries 7 (3-7, 1-4), Ray 4 (1-5, 2-3), Wilson 2 (0-1, 2-2), Toss 2 (1-4), Franklin 1 (0-1, 1-2). Total FG 10-35 (3-11) 9-19 32 points. Rebounds 18, assists 8, turnovers 31, steals 14, fouls 14.
Varsity Boys
The Chadron High boys fell to Scottsbluff on Friday, Dec. 20, by a score of 58-76. Gering then beat the Cardinals the next day in Chadron, 47-63. The high water mark of the two games came on a Kristian Bartlett three pointer in the second quarter versus Scottsbluff. This shot pulled the Cardinals within two, 26-28, before Scottsbluff senior, Jasiya DeOllos, hit a shot at the buzzer to put the Bearcats up by five, 34-29, going into the break. From that point and into the next night versus Gering, Chadron struggled to find their rhythm and put together full possessions on defense. Class B Scottsbluff is 8-0 on the year and will most likely be ranked in the top five when the rankings come out in early 2020.
Chadron took a few too many early possessions shots versus Scottsbluff and found themselves in a 16-5 hole. But to Chadron’s credit, they cut the game to six, 16-22, with a shot at the buzzer from senior, Zach Collins. Chadron cut the game even closer in the second quarter as Dillan Sayaloune nearly executed a four-point play early in the frame. The Cardinals kept the Bearcats off the offensive glass in the second quarter, gathering seven defensive rebounds and limiting Scottsbluff to 6-15 from the floor.
In the third quarter Jasiya DeOllos was the catalyst for Scottsbluff in gaining a comfortable lead. He delivered in all facets of the game. He got defensive rebounds, pushed the Bearcats into early offense, got to the hoop, made shots from deep, and forced turnovers. The Bearcats put up 29 points in the third. DeOllos nearly ended up with a triple-double on the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.
Chadron actually shot fairly well on the night at 46%, including nine from deep, but they just couldn’t get stops in the third quarter against a big and fast Scottsbluff team. Scottsbluff senior, Sam Clarkson, has already committed to division II college, Northwest Missouri State, next year for basketball.
Chadron returned home to face a 1-6 Gering team the next night. Gering’s record is a little deceptive because they didn’t show up early in the year against Mitchell (losing by 30), and then they turned around and lost to them by one three days later. Some of their other losses include a 16 point loss to class A, Columbus, and an 18 point loss to a 5-1 Ogallala team. Sometimes 1-6 teams like Gering will have a break out night, and it seemed to happen a little bit against Chadron on Saturday.
Gering played an extended 2-3 zone most of the first quarter, and Chadron did a good job against it by employing quick ball movement and high-low passes from the elbow. In the second quarter Gering switched to a man-to-man defense and forced the Cardinals into six turnovers. The turning point in the game came when Chadron turned the ball over on three straight possessions boosting Gering to a 9-2 run around the 2:00 mark of the second.
Chadron’s leading scorer on the year, Cooper Heusman, also picked up two early fouls and didn’t play the entire second quarter. Heusman, who averages about 17 points-per-game, looked a little out of sync most of the night and couldn’t ever seem to find his rhythm after coming back into the game. Heusman not only averages 17 a game, but when he is playing well he draws a lot of attention from the opposition, which results in good looks for everyone else.
Gering immediately set the pace in the second half by forcing two turnovers and getting to the foul line three times within the first two minutes. From that point, Gering senior, Bryce Sherrell, took over the ball game. Sherrell scored 16 points in the second half against a combination of man-to-man and one-three-one defensive looks from Chadron. He showcased an inside out game, hitting from deep three times on the night and going 5-10 from two point range. Sherrell highlighted the second half with a full speed put-back slam on a fast break at the 3:40 mark of the fourth quarter. But the possession to put the game out of reach came the play before when Sherrell shot a no look pass to Jack Franklin for an easy bucket. Gering also had a nice 5-0 individual scoring run in the fourth from senior guard, Kaleb Gonzales.
Chadron will get some needed rest this week and then look to get back on track for the holiday tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Chicoine Center.
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff: 16-22, 13-12, 10-29, 19-13 (58-76)
Chadron totals: Heusman 22 (7-12, 2-5, 6-8), Bartlett 15 (5-11, 4-9, 1-2), Berry 8 (3-12, 2-8), Dunbar 4 (2-4, 0-1), Sayaloune 4 (1-1, 1-1, 1-3) Brennan 3 (1-1, 1-1), Collins 2 (1-1). Total FG: 20-44 (9-25) 9-14 58 points. Rebounds 21, assists 9, turnovers 14, steals 7, fouls 14.
Scottsbluff totals: DeOllos 22, Mohr 19, Clarkson 14, Parker 12, Harsh 4, Scott 3, Darnell 2. Total FG: 30-61 (7-23) 9-14 76 points. Rebounds 36, assists 20, turnovers 10, steals 10, blocks 1, fouls 12.
Chadron vs. Gering: 14-14, 15-17, 8-14, 10-18 (47-63)
Chadron totals: Berry 12 (4-15, 4-11), Reitz 10 (5-7), Bartlett 8 (3-7, 0-3, 2-2), Heusman 6 (1-8, 0-3, 4-5), Collins 5 (2-3, 1-2), Brennan 4 (1-4, 1-2, 1-2), Dunbar 2 (1-3). Total FG: 17-49 (5-19) 8-11 47 points. Rebounds 35, assists 10, turnovers 17, steals 2, blocks 3, fouls 9.
Gering totals: Sherrell 25 (8-16, 3-6, 6-7), Pszanka 14 (5-10, 2-6, 2-2), Gonzales 7 (3-9, 1-5), Wilson 5 (2-3, 1-1), Franklin 5 (2-3, 0-1, 1-1), Ray 3 (1-7, 1-3), Hoke 2 (1-2, 0-1), Gaudreault 2 (1-1). Total FG: 23-55 (8-25) 9-10 63 points. Rebounds 29, assists 14, turnovers 8, steals 10, blocks 2, fouls 6.