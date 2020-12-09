Lady Cardinals nearly repeat as tourney champions

By the narrowest of margins, the Scottsbluff girls edged the Chadron Lady Cardinals 41-40 for the Western Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in the Gering Gymnasium.
As the score indicates, it was nip-and-tuck all the way. Chadron had a 40-36 lead with 40 seconds left after Jacey Garrett had made a free throw and sank a 3-pointer.
But the Bearcats’ Anna Kelley nailed a trey 10 seconds later. After the Cards missed a pair of free shots as time was running out, Scottsbluff’s Sabrina Harsh grabbed an offensive rebound and made the follow shot for what proved to be the winning basket with eight seconds remaining.
Theoretically, the Cardinals had time to launch a shot for a miracle finish, but in their rush threw the ball out of bounds.
Naturally, the Cards were disappointed with the loss, but going 2-1 and making the championship game with a roster containing just one senior and three juniors was encouraging. They were the defending champions after nipping North Platte in overtime a year ago, but with numerous new players in the lineup this year.
“We played hard, competed well and had a good tournament,” Coach Jonn McLain said Sunday after assessing the whirlwind developments the previous three days. “We shared the ball well and had good balance. We’re naturally trying to figure how to play together and know we have to improve.
“But these girls want to be good, and they’ll keep working hard to get there,” the coach added.
The Lady Cardinals opened the tourney by slipping past Mitchell 39-36 on Thursday.
Three field goals by freshman Demi Ferguson and a 3-pointer by Macey Daniels, combined with terrific defense, allowed the Cards to take a 9-2 first quarter lead. They scored just seven points in the second period when their only field goal was another trey by Daniels, but still led 16-12 at halftime.
Mitchell had a big third quarter, outscoring the Cards 17-7 and going ahead 29-23. But Chadron turned the tide in the fourth, outscoring the Raiders 16-7.
That’s when Daniels tallied six points, half of them on her third 3-pointer that broke a 33-33 deadlock. In addition, freshman Jaleigh McCarney, sank a trey to open the final stanza and made both of her free throws with 16 seconds left for her team’s final points.
Three free shots by Ferguson in the fourth also were crucial in the outcome. Daniels finished with 14 points, Ferguson added nine and McCartney seven to lead the winners. Three Tigers scored eight points apiece and others had seven and five.
The Cardinals got off to a fast start on Friday against Sidney. Senior center Anika Burke tallied three of the team’s four baskets, including a 3-pointer, to set the pace. Ferguson and Garrett also hit treys as the Red Birds grabbed a 15-7 lead.
Each team scored nine points in the second period and Chadron outscored the Raiders 8-4 in the third while building a 32-20 lead. The Cards made eight of their nine free throws, the only ones they shot in the game, in the final period to seal the verdict by a 44-30 margin.
Burke went four-of-four from the line while posting a career-high 17 points. Garrett finished with 10 points, Ferguson with seven and both Daniels and Abbie Seymour five.
Sidney center Karly Sylvester led her team a dozen points. No one else had more than five.
Sophomore Anna Kelley led Scottsbluff to its victory by hitting six 3-pointers for 18 points. After going scoreless in the first quarter, she made a pair of trey in each of the next three frames. She obviously can put the ball in the hole. She was the Class B state champion golfer in October, leading the Bearcats to their state title.
Foote chipped in eight points and Harsh added five for Scottsbluff, but no one else had more than three.
Besides her 3-pointer late in the game, Garrett made nine of 13 free throws for a dozen points to pace the Cardinals. Daniels bagged three treys versus the Bearcats for nine points, Makinley Fuller scored eight and Ferguson.
Chadron outscored Scottsbluff 15-2 from the free throw line. After 17 Western Conference Tournaments have taken place, the Chadron girls have five championships, more than any other team. Alliance is next with three. This was Scottsbluff’s second.
Chadron 39, Mitchell 36
Mitchell--Jayden Kanno 8, Avery Hobbs 8, Makena Chambers 8, Angelica Gutierrez 7, Caani Banks, 5. Totals: 13 (4) 6-11 36 points.
Chadron--Macey Daniels 14, Demi Ferguson 9, Jaleigh McCartney 7, Makinley Fuller 4, Anika Burke 3, Jacey Garrett 2. Totals: 12 (4) 11-21 39 points.
Mitchell 2 10 17 7 ---36
Chadron 9 7 7 15 ---39
3-pointers: Mitch--Kanno, Hobbs, Chambers, Gutierrez, all 1. Chad--Daniels 4, McCartney 1
Chadron 44, Sidney 30
Sidney--Karly Sylvester 12, Rheagan Stanley 5, Bryanna Ross 5, Katie Ramsey 3, Gabi Fortner 2, Emilee Wieser 2, Reese Riddle 1. Totals: 12 (2) 4-10 30 points.
Chadron--Anika Burke 17, Jacey Garrett 10, Demi Ferguson 7, Macey Daniels 5, Abbie Seymour 4. Totals: 15 (6) 8-9 44 points.
Sidney 7 9 4 10 ---30
Chadron 15 9 8 12 ---44
3-pointers: Sidney--Ross 1, Ramsey 1. Chad--Garrett 2, Ferguson, Daniels, Seymour, Burke, all 1
Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40
Scottsbluff--Anna Kelley 18, Emma Foote 8, Sabrina Harsh 5, Mariyah Avila 3, Peyton Burda 3, Izzy Wright 2, Tierra West 2. Totals: 15 (9) 2-9 41 points.
Chadron--Jacey Garrett 12, Macey Daniels 9, Makinley Fuller 8, Demi Ferguson 6, Abbie Seymour 3, Anika Burke 2. Totals: 10 (5) 15-23 40 points.
Scottsbluff 8 12 11 10 ---41
Chadron 7 12 10 11 ---40
3 pointers: SB--Kelley 6, Foote 2, Burda 1. Chad--Daniels 3, Garrett 1, Seymour 1.
