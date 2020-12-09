Lady Cardinals nearly repeat as tourney champions

Each team scored nine points in the second period and Chadron outscored the Raiders 8-4 in the third while building a 32-20 lead. The Cards made eight of their nine free throws, the only ones they shot in the game, in the final period to seal the verdict by a 44-30 margin.

Burke went four-of-four from the line while posting a career-high 17 points. Garrett finished with 10 points, Ferguson with seven and both Daniels and Abbie Seymour five.

Sidney center Karly Sylvester led her team a dozen points. No one else had more than five.

Sophomore Anna Kelley led Scottsbluff to its victory by hitting six 3-pointers for 18 points. After going scoreless in the first quarter, she made a pair of trey in each of the next three frames. She obviously can put the ball in the hole. She was the Class B state champion golfer in October, leading the Bearcats to their state title.

Foote chipped in eight points and Harsh added five for Scottsbluff, but no one else had more than three.

Besides her 3-pointer late in the game, Garrett made nine of 13 free throws for a dozen points to pace the Cardinals. Daniels bagged three treys versus the Bearcats for nine points, Makinley Fuller scored eight and Ferguson.