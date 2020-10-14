Lady Cardinals seeking to repeat as district champs

The Chadron High girls’ cross country team won’t be at full strength for the Class C-4 District Meet at Ogallala on Thursday, but because of its exceptional depth, the Lady Cardinals are expected to be in the running to win their second straight district title.

Last year, the Lady Cards’ captured the school’s first team title at a district cross country meet and went on to finish fourth at the state meet. This year’s team has had another exceptional season, winning its first five meets before coming in third at the Western Conference Meet after one of its top runners, Emma Murdock, could not compete because of a knee injury she sustained in a physical education class.

Coach Willie Uhing said while Murdock, who had been the team’s No. 3 or 4 runner most of season, won’t be available for the Thursday’s district race, the good news is that she won’t need surgery and should be at full speed again next season.

A year ago, Chadron won the district title with 28 points while Mitchell was second with 42 and Chase County third with 60. The top three teams and top 15 individuals at each of the district meets qualify for the state meet, which, as always will be in Kearney. This year’s date is Oct. 23.