Lady Cards are conference XC champions

The Chadron High School girls’ cross country runners are the Western Conference champions for 2022. They placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh and also had the No. 8 finisher to underscore Gering, Scottsbluff and Sidney, in that order, for the title. (Remember, low scores are best in cross country and golf).

The Cardinals, in order, and their times were Micaiah Fuller, 20:57.44; Emma Witte, 21:48.04; Jentsyn Fuller, 22:11.20; Grace Pyle, 22:17.73; and Makinley Fuller, 22:28.01.

Coach Willie Uhing said he was proud of his Lady Cards and thinks they’ll also fare well at the Class C District Meet at Ogallala on Thursday, Oct. 13 and even better at the State Meet in Kearny on Friday, Oct. 21.

“They ran well and had good times,” Uhing said, then explained that a team like McCook might be hard to beat at the district meet since the Ogallala layout is so flat, while his troops run extra well on more challenging courses such as the one at Chadron State College and Kearney.

As usual, the Chadron varsity girls will skip the meet at Sidney this coming Thursday to help keep their legs fresher for the two biggies at the end of the season. More than a dozen teams will enter the district meet.

The first three individuals at Scottsbluff have familiar names. They are Madison Seiler of Gering, 19:19.26; Talissa Tanquary of Sidney, 20:01.99; and Jadyn Scott of Gering, 20:01.35. Micaiah Fuller was next, just four seconds behind Scott.

Full teams from Cheyenne East, Grand Island Northwest and Torrington also ran at what was officially called the Scottsbluff Bearcat XC Festival. Four runners from Cheyenne East finished directly behind Micaiah, and were the festival team winners with 26 points. The Cardinals were second with 38.

Uhing said not quite keeping up with East wasn’t a disappointment because the Thunderbirds come from a large school and are ranked No. 2 in the Cowboy State.

Gering ran away with top honors in both the festival and the conference competitions. The boys’ top individuals were Aydan Loya of Torrington, 16:57.44; Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff, 17:16.32; and Nathan Seiler of Gering, 17:28.72. Bulldogs’ freshman Axton Stone was fourth in 17:35.34.

For the first time the Chadron boys were led by Collin Dailey in 25th place and 19:09.97, a second and a half ahead of Collin Sloan. Zander Rust (19:54.74) and Caden Galbraith (19:57.35) were the Cardinals other “counters.”