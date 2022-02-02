Lady Cards bring in more gold, silver

It was a day for medals for the Chadron High School girls wrestling team as they came away from the Mitchell Invite with a 39-32 team win, their fifth of the season.

Wrestling in the 107 division, nearly-undefeated Taylee Williamson took first place after a 2:12 fall over Bailey Markowski of Mitchell in Round 1 and a forfeit win over Markowski in Round 2.

In the 132, Fia Rasmussen took a gold with a 3:15 fall over Olivia Jones of Bridgeport in her first round and a 3:50 fall over Emma Pester of Mitchell in her second.

Kenli Boeselager, in the 145, added a gold to her collection with a 2:24 fall over Jayse Marez of Mitchell, followed with a win by medical forfeit over Kamden Parker of Bridgeport.

The fourth gold went to Addie Diers in the 165, who quickly pinned Maslynn Yardley of Hemingford in 18 seconds in her first round, and Isabell Gomez of Hemingford in 1:49 in her second.

Ember Diers, wrestling in the 152 division, added a silver to the pile. Ember fought hard against Hayden Marks of Bridgeport in the first round but was pinned in 4:31. She lost by forfeit to Marks in the second round.

Williamson and Rasmussen also picked up wins at the Douglas Triangular last Thursday.

Next up for the girls is sub-district competition at Nebraska City this Friday and Saturday.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, "We feel that the ladies team is starting to peak at the right time. They went out and did what we asked of them and that was to go out get the job done and get ready for districts. Being able to bring back four first place medals and a runner up medal along with another team title was outstanding and we hope that propels us into districts."

The boys lost both team matches at the Douglas Triangular, with Douglas taking a 60-21 win in the opener and Custer winning 72-10. Quinn Bailey and Braden Underwood, both of whom had strong placings at the Chadron Invitational — Bailey placed first in the 145, Underwood second in the 132 — were the only Cardinals taking wins at the triangular.

The boys are next scheduled to wrestle at the Southeast Duals in Yoder, Wyo. this Saturday.

The Chadron JV boys also hit the mats at the Mitchell Invite. In the 138 division, Bennett Fisher placed fourth. Fisher lost by a 3:51 fall in to Santiago Castillo of Mitchell in the first round, by a 54-second fall to Joshua Jennings of Scottsbluff in the second round, and by a 3:19 fall to Uzziah Voss of Mitchell in the third.

Devin Marryman placed fifth in the 182. He lost by a 3:32 fall to Kaden Hessler of Mitchell in Round 1, by a 1:13 fall to Michael Morgan of Morrill in Round 2, by a 46-second fall to Mike Sanderson of Sioux County in Round 3, and by a 42-second fall to Curtis Jackson of Bridgeport in Round 5.

