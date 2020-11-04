Lady Cards close out season at sub-districts

Chadron High School Volleyball took to the court for their last game of the season last Tuesday, Oct. 27, falling to the Ogallala Indians 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17 in the C1-12 sub-district semifinals.

Despite the loss, Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was very happy with the way the girls played, passing and attacking well, though Ogallala just seemed to be everywhere they were hitting. She noted there were a couple hits from Chadron’s powerhouse Anika Burke, which she thought would certainly go through but they never touched the floor.

There’s not much you can do in that kind of situation, Hoffman added.

Looking back on the 2020 season, Hoffman said there were a lot of ups and downs, with Tatum Bailey coming back midway through after recovering from an injury. She noted there were some other injuries as well and it took some time for the team to mesh together, something that can happen when there are girls who have plenty of varsity experience sharing the court with those who are just stepping into that level of playing.