Lady Cards close out season at sub-districts

Chadron High School Volleyball took to the court for their last game of the season last Tuesday, Oct. 27, falling to the Ogallala Indians 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17 in the C1-12 sub-district semifinals.
Despite the loss, Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was very happy with the way the girls played, passing and attacking well, though Ogallala just seemed to be everywhere they were hitting. She noted there were a couple hits from Chadron’s powerhouse Anika Burke, which she thought would certainly go through but they never touched the floor.
There’s not much you can do in that kind of situation, Hoffman added.
Looking back on the 2020 season, Hoffman said there were a lot of ups and downs, with Tatum Bailey coming back midway through after recovering from an injury. She noted there were some other injuries as well and it took some time for the team to mesh together, something that can happen when there are girls who have plenty of varsity experience sharing the court with those who are just stepping into that level of playing.
There were some tough teams this season as well, and Hoffman isn’t upset about some of the losses they had because they played well. She further added that they had some straight-up losses even though their game was on-point, and even some wins that were difficult because they weren’t playing at the fullest.
The girls who don’t have much varsity experience really learned a lot this season, Hoffman said, and those with the experience were patient and worked with the newcomers to get everyone playing at the same level.
This is also the final season for six seniors, and Hoffman said that’s a lot to lose in one year. Many of the girls are special to her, as they were freshmen when she started as head coach. Jalei Marcy, Anika Burke and Emma Cogdill always worked together well on the court, she said, and Kaelee Long is a natural leader. Kaycee Kittell also did a great job in leading, the coach noted, but she was more of the quiet type. Nia Meyer, transferring in her senior year, stepped up and did some great work for the team, Hoffman said.
It’s never fun to end the season at this point, Hoffman told the girls, but a season will end regardless and she is proud of how they played. She’s also thrilled that there even was a season during the pandemic and they were able to get out on the court.
“That’s what they really wanted to do.”
Chadron vs. Ogallala
; S1; S2; S3; Wins
Chadron; 18; 20; 17; 0
Ogallala; 25; 25; 25; 3
#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Assisted Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions
1; Jacey Garrett (Jr); -; 1; -; -; 32; -; 14
4; Jaleigh McCartney (Fr); -; -; -; -; 9; -; 9
10; Marlee Pinnt (So); -; -; -; -; 2; -; 1
13; Demi Ferguson (So); 10; -; -; 1; 4; -; 4
14; Emma Cogdill (Sr); -; -; 2; 3; 12; 28; -
20; Macey Daniels (Jr); 9; -; -; 1; 9; -; -
21; Jalei Marcy (Sr); -; 1; -; -; 10; -; 11
22; Kaycee Kittell (Sr); 1; -; 2; 3; 3; -; 4
24; Kaelee Long (Sr); -; -; -; -; 17; -; 17
25; Tatum Bailey (Jr); 2; -; 1; 1; 4; -; -
30; Anika Burke (Sr); 7; -; 3; 3; 2; -; -
